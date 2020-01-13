advertisement

New sensory equipment has brought a disabled Tayside girl back to life.

Elena Johnston, three, who attends Grange’s primary nursery in Monifieth, has Down syndrome and autism, leaving it nonverbal.

She has difficulties in sensory processing and with delays in her communication skills, she has trouble socializing with other children.

Her mother Leona said, “My daughter has sensory issues and has difficulty communicating.

“At home, she finds it hard to play with standard games and toys.

“She doesn’t have the strength in her fingers to hold on to certain things and she can’t flip the switches, which can sometimes frustrate her.”

Elena goes to a playgroup for children with disabilities in Dundee, where she used interactive equipment in her sensory room.

Elena’s occupational therapist told Leona that such equipment would also be good to use at home, and she decided to turn her daughter’s room into a sensory room.

Leona, 33, and her 39-year-old husband, Paul, studied which specialized equipment would best suit their daughter’s needs and opted for a tactile equipment pack because it was colorful and very visual.

It also contained a musical panel, a high-power lighting panel and an undulating ultraviolet carpet that shines brightly under UV light.

The pack they wanted to buy cost £ 963, which was way beyond the family’s budget, so a friend suggested contacting Caudwell Children to see if the charity could fund the items.

The charity accepted the request and the couple said it had already had a positive impact on their daughter’s quality of life.

Johnston said, “She interacts a lot and is no longer in her own world.

“She became more vocal when she tried to sing and make noises with the songs.”

Mark Bushell of Caudwell Children said it was fantastic when parents tell them that a donation has had such a positive impact on a child.

He said: “Without funding from Caudwell Children, many parents would not be able to buy this equipment because it is not cheap.

“The touch packs cannot be guaranteed by statutory funding, so it is very important that the charity continues to fill this gap in supply.”

