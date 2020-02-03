advertisement

Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and the Status of Women, and MLA Matt Jones join residents and staff at Auburn Heights Retirement Residence during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Senior Games on Monday, February 3, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Calgary seniors groups today celebrated the grand opening of their unique version of the Olympics.

All Seniors Games is the brainchild of Ronna Goldberg, who started the friendly race 11 years ago in residential facilities run by All Seniors Care. Today, there are 31 such locations across Canada, including two in Calgary.

Since those inaugural games, Goldberg has proudly looked at how popular the annual competition has become, as it challenges the physical and mental abilities of thousands of Canadians, ranging in age from 75 to 110.

“I love these games very much,” she says. “Seniors train all year long and that means they are active all year, as the saying goes, if you don’t use it, you lose it,” notes Goldberg, who is the event planner for All Seniors Care Living Centers.

“It promotes a sense of community and helps people learn new skills. The games also take place at the most isolating time of the year, in order to allow and encourage people to go out more, ”she adds.

Old games are a mix of mental and physical challenges, including indoor ball Bocce, petanque au tout, billiards, trivia contests, darts, shuffle cards, and ladder golf, along with card and board games.

Although it is a friendly competition, it does not mean that those involved are not competitive. There are medals for those fighting up to the top three finishers in each facility.

“Everybody wants to win a medal and people who were competitive when they were young, well it comes out of the competitive garage. I recently had a resident who was 90 years old tell me, ‘I never knew I was competitive, but that’s how I love this, ”says Goldberg.

The week-long games began on Monday with a detailed opening ceremony, followed by a mile-long walk through every facility that everyone is encouraged to take part in, whether they use pedestrians, wheelchairs or motionless mobility. . Community volunteers lined up the itinerary, distributing stickers to each elderly as they crossed certain spots along the way. This was followed by an afternoon dance competition, in celebration of that event being included in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics for the first time.

“You have to put yourself out there and maybe you can worry about looking a little funny, doing something you’re not familiar with. So they’re really brave,” Goldberg says. And after they get it, they fly. They train with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, so it’s really healthy for the mind, body and soul. “

Ellen MacDonald, a recent arrival at the southeast Auburn Heights facility in Calgary, is anxious to get the games started. She is training hard and is hoping to do well in the Bocce, golf course, petanque and trivia competition she runs.

“This is the first time I’ve done this since I’ve only been here about three months, so I’m new to it,” says 84-year-old MacDonald. “I can’t wait for this. It has to be very exciting.”

