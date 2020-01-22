advertisement

School heads during a past selection exercise (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The selection process for undergraduate students is expected to start on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 January.

The two-day event will take place on the website of the Lugogo Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), the first lady and Minister of Education, Janet Kataha Museveni, announced last week.

advertisement

The first quarter for continuing education students opens Monday, February 2, while the reporting date for undergraduate students has not been announced.

No projection was given on the probable lower cycle admission thresholds for the various secondary schools.

Normally, all school heads in the country participate in the selection exercise.

According to the selection criteria, a candidate who is not admitted to the school indicated as first choice generally goes to the school which he has chosen as second choice, according to his score.

Schools generally give priority to applicants who have chosen them as their first or second option.

Last week, the Minister of Education also congratulated the UNEB for the early publication of the PLE results because it not only allows students to start with others, but also allows the ministry to carry out other activities.

Ms. Museveni said that the continued poor performance of children, especially in rural areas, is the problem of the lack of meals in their schools.

The Minister also ordered that the practice of giving students pre-registration tests stop immediately.

Janet Museveni said there could be more and more students in the exams if only certain schools could stop the behavior of the pre-registration exams.

“Teachers must stop dictating the fate of young people,” she warned, adding that “sooner or later we will have no illiterates. Indeed, each year, the number of graduates at different levels increases as it did in these PLE2019 results ”.

comments

advertisement