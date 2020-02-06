advertisement

The SAI defeated Madhya Pradesh, who was runner-up last year, 5-4 on penalties to enter the 10th National Women’s Hockey Championship (A-Division) semi-final at the National Games Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

In the semi-finals, the SAI meets the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, which has upset Punjab with Jyoti Pal’s lonely goal. Last year’s semi-finalists Haryana and Maharashtra meet in the second semi-final. Haryana defeated Odisha 4-2, while Maharashtra returned 2-1 to Jharkhand in the quarter-finals.

The SAI and the MP shared four goals in regular time, and the SAI goalkeeper, Anshu Lakra, was the outstanding player in three decisive saves in the penalty shootout.

Madhya Pradesh seemed to be striving for a win when it led 2-1 a minute before the last hooter. But the MP conceded an unnecessary penalty and Dung Dung Betan equalized at the last minute for the SAI by crashing in the rebound after the goalkeeper saved the first attempt.

MP paid the price for being too defensive in the second half when trying to keep his 2-1 lead. The SAI pushed the MP defense from both sides. Dung Dung Betan has been a constant threat and the continued pressure has led to a balance.

In the beginning it was the SAI that made the difference when it passed Gayatri Kissan in the third minute. But MP reformed and certainly played in midfield. Narender Kaur threw a low shot from the D in the 21st minute to equalize for MP. At half-time, Raju Ranwa converted a penalty corner to bring her team forward. However, the passivity of MPs in the second half failed against a sharper SAI team that reached their first semi-final with the Senior Nationals.

The results (quarter-finals)

SAI 5 (Gayatri Kissan 3, Dung Dung Betan 59, Simita Minz, Anima Tiru, ​​Sonia) vs. Madhya Pradesh 4 (Narender Kaur 21, Raju Ranwa 30, Akansha Singh, Anshu Lakra); Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 1 (Jyoti Pal 42) before Punjab 0; Haryana 4 (Amandeep Kaur 5, Deepika 9, Annu 26, Devika 53) bt Odisha 2 (Dipti Larkra 32, 55); Maharashtra 2 (Rutuja Pisal 30, 52) in front of Jharkhand 1 (Albea Rani Toppo 12).

