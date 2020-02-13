Abhishek Pradhan became a professional last year when he was 25 years old. The Mumbaikar, who worked at his father’s pharmaceutical company, found that he lacked squash when he took the plunge professionally in 2019. He lived up to his big decision when he reached the final of the PSA Challenger Tour in Jaipur earlier this month.

Abhishek, who finished 170th and second in the world, played a compact game for his teammate and 19-year-old Rahul Baitha in the men’s first round (before the quarter-finals) of SRFI-77. Senior National Squash Championship at ISA defeat courts on Wednesday.

Later, the top seeds from the men’s and women’s division, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa, easily reached the quarter-finals. While Saurav scored an easy 11: 4, 11: 3, 11: 8 win over Sandeep Jangra of Services, Joshna Madhya Pradesh’s Radhika Rathore beat 11: 5, 11: 3, 11: 4.

Rahul, who switched to senior pro squash only six months ago, compared Abhishek (6 ‘1’) with his range and drops. The first two games were just around the corner and Abhishek and Rahul stretched each other to the limit. At 9: 9 in the first game, Rahul’s drop hit the can and at the next point Abhishek received a punch.

The results in the second game were similar with 9-9. Abhishek won the next two points – one when he was hit and the other when Rahul’s drop hit the can. The third game proved to be one-sided after Abhishek took the lead 10-3.

The results (first round)

Men: Saurav Ghosal (TN) by Sandeep Jangra (Services) 11-4, 11-3, 11-8; Rutvik Rau (Mah) by Vikas Mehra (TN) 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8; Abhay Singh (TN) of Suraj Chand (Mah) 11-3, 11-5, 11-2; Abhishek Agarwal (Mah) by Jamal Sakib (Services) 11-4, 11-4, 11-7; Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (TN) from Ravi Dixit (Services) 11-9, 11-1, 11-9; Yash Fadte (Goa) bt 9/16 Vijay Kumar (services) 11-8, 11-2, 11-7; Gaurav Nandrajog (Del) by Guhan Senthilkumar (TN) 11-8, 12-10, 11-6; Abhishek Pradhan (Mah) by Rahul Baitha (Mah) 11-9, 11-9, 11-6.

Women: Joshana Chinappa (TN) from Radhika Rathore (MP) 11-5, 11-3, 11-4; Sachika Balvani (Mah) by Sushmita Panigrahi (Kar) 11-3, 11-4, 11-2; Sanya Vats (Del) by Abhisheka Shannon (TN) 11-9, 11-7, 11-6; Urwashi Joshi (Mah) by S. Akshaya Sri (TN) 11-3, 11-4, 11-6; Tanvi Khanna (Del) by Riya Sisodia (Raj) 11-9, 11-8, 11-8; Aparajitha Balamurukan (TN) by Shameena Riaz (TN) 11-7, 11-6, 11-2; Sanika Choudhari (Mah) by R. Pooja Arthi (TN) 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5; Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN) by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (TN) 11-2, 11-9, 11-3.