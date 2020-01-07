advertisement

Highway 1 has reopened in both directions following an accident that left one man dead and another in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, police and emergency services responded to a collision on Highway 1 about five miles north of Hope near American Creek. It was snowing, and the road was described as wet.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a vehicle northbound driven by a man in his 70s from B.C. North. crossed into the southbound lanes, where it collided with a tanker truck on the southern border carrying diesel fuel. As a result of the collision, the driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the tanker truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement officers attended the scene to investigate the cause of the collision. A HAZMAT team was called in to help recover diesel fuel from the truck and clean up the scene. There are no reports of fuel spillage from the tanker to the surrounding environment.

The highway was closed for more than 12 hours as crews worked to recover fuel from the tanker and gather evidence at the scene. At this time, depreciation does not appear to be a contributing factor. Police remind drivers to exercise caution when driving in inclement weather, to ensure that your vehicle is equipped with winter tires and to drive under road and weather conditions, which may mean driving below the posted speed limits.

The Fraser Valley Traffic Services (FVTS) are continuing to investigate this collision. Anyone with information about this crash that has yet to speak to police is asked to call the FVTS in Chilliwack at (604) 702-4039.

