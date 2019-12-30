advertisement

BAGHDAD – A senior Iraqi militia leader warned of a strong backlash against US forces in Iraq after air strikes in Iraq and Syria overnight that struck several bases of his Iranian-backed group and killed at least 25 people.

The US military carried out air strikes Sunday against Iranian-backed militia group Kataib Hezbollah in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, officials said.

Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 25 militia fighters were killed and at least 55 injured after three US air strikes in Iraq.

advertisement

“The blood of the martyrs will not be in vain, and our response will be very harsh on US forces in Iraq,” longtime commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahim, known by his nominee guerrilla Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, said Sunday. later. Iran said it strongly condemned the attacks as “terrorism”.

Mohandes is a longtime commander of the Iraqi People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of paramilitary groups that largely consisted of Iranian-backed Shiite militias that had been formally integrated into the Iraqi armed forces.

He is also one of Iran’s most powerful allies in Iraq and formerly headed by Kataib Hezbollah, which he founded.

Iraqi security sources said Monday that US forces in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province were increasing security overnight, with US-led coalition planes circling the perimeter of its military bases in Mosul and Kajarah.

“INSOLENT STATE”

Tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington – Iraq’s two main allies – since last year when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Tehran nuclear deal in 2015 with six powers and imposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

The airstrikes come at a tumultuous time in protests in Iraq with thousands taking to the streets to condemn, among other things, militias like Kataib Hezbollah and their Iranian supporters. They also demand an overhaul of a political system that they see as corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed in riots after security forces sought to quell anti-government demonstrations.

The PMF strengthened Iraqi security forces during their battle to withdraw a third of the country from the Islamic State, helping secure victory against the militants.

They were later formally integrated into the official Iraqi security structure and also had great political influence.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi government on the air strikes. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who is backed by Iran and his allies, stepped down last month after protests continued, but remained in a guarded capacity.

Iraq’s Fatih alliance, which holds the second largest number of seats in parliament and is largely composed of militia leaders, called the air strikes an attack on Iraqi sovereignty.

“The inattentive attack by US forces on security forces targeting the 45th and 46th Brigades of the People’s Morality Forces in the Qaim area is an attack on Iraq’s national sovereignty and dignity,” she said in a statement.

Lebanese strong Shiite group Hezbollah, backed by Iran, also condemned the air strikes, calling them a fierce attack on Iraq’s sovereignty, security and stability. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Additional reporting by Eric Knecht in Beirut and Jamal Badrani in Mosul; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by William Maclean)

advertisement