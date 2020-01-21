advertisement

BUDAPEST – Hungary’s top defense lawyer on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Victor Orban of undermining the rule of law through his refusal to accept two court rulings seeking payment of state funds.

Orban, during a dispute with the European Union on a range of issues, said his government would disobey court orders to compensate former inmates for inhumane treatment and would also not pay a court-mandated fine for a community Roma in eastern Hungary in a case of alleged school breakup.

However, in a notable attack, a government decree Tuesday instructed the justice minister to compensate inmates only at “the last minute allowed by law”, and called for an immediate review of regulations governing such payments.

“(The government) has influenced confidence in justice and especially court decisions, and I must say the rule of law,” Hungarian Lawyer Janos Banati told Reuters.

“If the state can disobey the decisions, people can later decide to pass on taxes that they consider unfair, or ignore a child custody court ruling … This is the most dangerous aspect of that.”

“A democratic state (means) everyone accepts the court’s rulings,” Banati added.

A government spokesman declined to comment on Banati’s criticism. Orban’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Orban, a nationalist, has regularly dismissed concerns about the rule of law in Hungary and says they were fabricated by his political opponents, often at the behest of Hungarian billionaire philanthropist George Soros, whom he accuses of failing to comply. sovereignty of Hungary.

Another senior lawyer, Gyorgy Magyar, echoed Banat’s criticism of the government’s approach to the law.

“They want to choose which decision to honor and which to ignore. In that case, they don’t really need the courts, can they? They can just tell everyone what’s right and wrong,” said Magyar, an ally of Gergely Karacsony, the chairman of the opposition in Budapest. (Reporting by Editing Marton Dunai by Gareth Jones)

