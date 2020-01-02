advertisement

A new report says Canada’s 100 highest-paid executives were paid record amounts in 2018 compared to employees under them.

The Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives says that the average CEO in a publicly traded company would have made as much money as the average Canadian worker would earn all year as of 10:09 this morning.

The center says those CEOs have done 227 times more than the average worker made in 2018, the most recent figures of the year available.

That’s up from 197 times the average employee pay in 2017, and it’s the earliest time on record in the 13 years the center has followed the numbers.

The report also reveals that 79 percent of the average CEO salary in 2018 came from bonuses related to company stock prices, even in some cases when companies were losing money.

Also, only four women are among Canada’s 100 richest CEOs, up from three last year.

“The increase in the large gap between excessive CEO compensation and median income is an indication of Canada’s income inequality,” said report author and longtime CCPA economist David Macdonald.

“Wealth continues to be concentrated at the top, while average incomes barely keep up with inflation.”

The country’s 100 highest-paid CEOs, working for firms in the S&P / TSX Composite Index, made, on average, $ 11.8 million in 2018, according to the report.

In 2016 the average CEO income was $ 10.4 million.

And while the median wage of workers rose just 2.6 percent between 2017 and 2018, senior CEOs saw their pay rise by 18 percent over the same period, the CCPA said.

Macdonald suggests the federal government could address the CEO’s excessive pay through a review of tax loopholes, as proposed in the Liberals’ December fiscal update, with a focus on preferential treatment of stock options and capital gains.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has been tasked with amending the rules on stock option deductions, as well as reviewing one-eyed tax expenditures for the wealthy, as part of his ministerial mandate letter published last month.

