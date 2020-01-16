advertisement

The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump have started. The senators swore an oath of “impartial justice” and the House prosecutors officially recited the allegations.

The process, which is only the third such venture in American history, takes place at the beginning of the election year, a period of deep political division across the nation.

Senators filled the chamber for a process that will test not only Trump’s presidency, but also the country’s three branches of power and its control system.

Secretary of Justice John Roberts is the chairman. He has long insisted that judges are not politicians and should act as arbitrators for the trial. ,

Trump faces two charges after Parliament sued him last month. For one, he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as a lever. Trump is also accused of hindering Congress’s subsequent investigation.

The president insists he didn’t do anything wrong and rejected the trial again: Day “It’s totally partisan. It’s a joke.”

An acquittal is expected in the Republican-controlled Senate. However, new revelations about Trump’s actions against Ukraine are piling up.

The Government Accountability Office said Thursday that the White House violated federal law by denying security assistance to Ukraine, which has a border with hostile Russia.

At the same time, an accused employee of Trump’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, handed over new documents to the prosecutor that link the president to Giuliani’s shadow foreign policy.

The developments put new pressure on the senators to call more witnesses to the trial, a major issue to be resolved. The White House has instructed officials not to comply with congressional subpoenas requesting witnesses or other information.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said Parnas’ new information required an investigation she did not expect from Trump’s attorney general. “This is an example of all of the President’s minions, and I hope that the senators will not become part of the President’s minions.”

Senators later said that when Roberts appeared, the celebration of the occasion was taking place. The security in the Capitol was strict.

“I thought this was a historic moment and you could have heard a pin drop,” said Republican John Cornyn of Texas. “And so I think the gravity of what I’m doing has seeped in for all of us.”

Republican House majority leader Mitch McConnell took a completely different view of the charges and trials.

He opened the chamber and decided to hand Pelosi a “memory pen” on Wednesday after she signed the decision to send the indictment to the Senate.

“This last presentation brought the entire partisan process of the house together in a perfect picture,” said McConnell. “It was a transparent party political process from start to finish.”

The President recently suggested that he would be open to a quick vote to simply reject the indictment, but there is insufficient Republican support for this.

Instead, the president’s team is expecting a process that will take no longer than two weeks, according to senior officials.

It would take a majority of the senators, 67 of the 100, to convict the president. Republicans control the chamber, 53-47, but it only takes 51 votes during the process to pass rules, call witnesses, or dismiss the indictment.

Originally published as senators who were sworn in as Trump trial lawyers

