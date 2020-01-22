advertisement

Democratic senators came together to say they reject any coupon-related measure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State lawmakers continue to go back and forth across South Carolina educational levels, but some reject the law that requires vouchers to be used to select schools.

A school election voucher uses government funds to give students a choice of which school to attend.

On Wednesday, several democratic legislators teamed up with educators to express their displeasure with a bill requiring vouchers.

advertisement

Some Republican lawmakers are pushing for vouchers because vouchers allow students to escape from failing school districts, while Democratic senators feel they are taking money that could be used for other educational purposes.

“We currently have a complete monopoly system in South Carolina. Wherever you live, you go to school, and that’s all regardless of how that school works. I want to give low-income individuals and low-income families the opportunity to drop out of failed schools, ”said Senator Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County).

However, some argue that vouchers burden other problems in public education.

“The problem with vouchers is that they take the precious public tax dollars we have out of public schools and send them to private, sometimes nonprofit, schools where we don’t know how they are spent,” said Senator Vincent Sheheen (D -Kershaw County).

One bill that is going through the comitology process is Bill 556, proposed by Senator Shane Massey (R-Edgefield County), to create scholarship accounts that provide more educational opportunities to vulnerable students in difficult areas.

Kathy Maness, the executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association, believes that laws that allow vouchers are undermining the public education mission.

“Our public schools have to take in every child who comes and they cannot choose, so we are very concerned that public funds go to private schools without accountability,” said Maness.

As debates continue in the Senate chambers, some are still divided over the role of vouchers for the future of education.

“I want to give low-income families the opportunity to escape from failed schools because they are currently trapped and we cannot leave them,” said Senator Davis.

“We have to be practical, we have to do practical things, e.g. For example, increase teacher salary to have great teachers, reduce class size, and focus on what brings us together. Coupons only separate people in South Carolina, ”said Sen. Sheheen.

Senators spent most of the day debating whether a teacher’s bill should be a necessary addition to the Senate’s 419 bill. The teacher bill was proposed by Senator Davis and is designed to help teachers in an environment where they are not respected by students.

The original version of Sen. Davis’ Teacher Bill of Rights contains the following provisions:

(1) School and district officials fully respect their professional judgment and discretion in relation to disciplinary or classroom classroom decisions made in accordance with school and district policies;

(2) freely inform of fear of frivolous lawsuits, including the right to qualified immunity and legal defense, and compensation from the employing school authority for measures taken to perform the duties of the teacher;

(3) Take appropriate disciplinary action, including eliminating persistently disruptive students in accordance with school and district policies, to create a learning environment based on a mutual culture of respect between teachers and their assigned students;

(4) work in a safe and orderly environment that is conducive to learning and free from recognized hazards, dangers or threats that cause or are likely to cause serious injury or disability;

(5) an unencumbered daily planning time that corresponds to at least a quarter of the assigned teaching time and is free of meetings, tasks or requirements that are inconsistent with effective lesson planning;

(6) Free from excessive and annoying paperwork related to disciplinary measures, state or district assessment procedures, and other regulatory investigations that prevent the teacher from completing the primary guideline to provide effective teaching for their students;

(7) additional compensation for working hours required beyond the specified contractual days and specified working day parameters for tasks related to their responsibility as teachers;

(8) receive guidance and support from school and district staff as instructors under introductory contracts, including the deployment of qualified mentors who:

(a) commit to helping them become competent and confident professionals in the classroom; and

(b) provide support and assistance when needed to meet performance standards and professional expectations; and

(9) File a declaratory action if schools or school districts set policies or implement standard behavioral expectations that prevent teachers from exercising the rights listed here.

An amendment submitted by Senator Chip Campsen (R-Charleston County) removed the change in the “frivolous lawsuit” from the teacher’s bill and also changed the language of the first change.

The Senate Subcommittee meets on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in Gressette Room 105 to discuss Senate Draft 556.

advertisement