The Senate Ethics Committee has recommended that Senator Lynn Beyak be suspended by the Senate again after completing a study that revealed she had not fulfilled her conditions to return to the Red House.

The committee of five senators issued a report late on January 31 that said Senak Beyak should be suspended without pay for the rest of this session of Parliament, unless the Senators or the committee decide at a later date to lift the suspension.

“Your committee believes that the suspension is still being sought,” the report said. Senator Serge Joyal (Kennebec, Que.) Was chair of the committee when it issued the report on January 31; he was scheduled to retire on February 1st. Other committee members include Conservative Senators Dennis Patterson (Nunavut) and Judith Seidman (De la Durantaye, Que.), And Independent Senators Murray Sinclair (Manitoba) and Howard Wetston (Ontario).

Sen. Beyak (Ontario) was suspended by the Senate in May for the remainder of the last Parliament after refusing to remove it from its Senate page that included racist statements about indigenous people – including that they “wait until the government give them things, “And that they should be” grateful “for the housing system imposed by the government of Canada. Sen. Beyak argued that the letters were not racist, that the racist statements inside them were” out of context, “and that she she was standing up for free speech refusing to remove them.The letters were sent to her by members of the public; they were not written by Sen. Beyak himself.

Senator Beyak’s suspension expired after last fall’s election, but the Ethics Committee – which had recommended that senators suspend Sen. Beyak after studying the case – set a number of conditions for her return to the House. Without meeting them, his report said, Sen. Beyak would stand against the senators’ code of ethics and could be issued again.

The Ethics Committee met on camera three times during the week of Jan. 27 to “examine and report on developments and actions” in connection with its report recommending Senator Beyak’s suspension by the Senate. She found that she had not done well in those conditions.

Conditions included that Sen. Beyak to issue a formal apology; that she be taught a lesson on the roles and responsibilities of senators and their boundaries – by the Senate clerk; and for her to take pre-approved classes on racism towards Indigenous peoples and the history of crown-indigenous relations, at her own expense.

Senator Beyak issued a press release on May 27, saying he had met all the conditions set for him by the Senate Ethics Committee. Senate Clerk Richard Denis’ office confirmed in November that he had delivered the necessary conference to Sen. Beyak.

However, the committee found that her apology “shows no awareness of wrong, accepts no responsibility for wrong, fails to sincerely apologize.”

Sen. Beyak issued an apology through her lawyer in November who said, according to the report, “The Senate Ethics Officer, in his report of March 19, 2019, found me in violation of sections (sic) 7.1 and 7.2 of the Code of Conduct. Ethics and conflict of interest for senators, and for that I sincerely apologize to all senators. “

The report said that Sen. Beyak attended racism training sessions on Indigenous Peoples, but “the training provider showed that Senator Beyak failed to show any readiness to learn and because of this the training provider did not give the agreed instructions in its entirety.”

The report also noted that Sen. Beyak did not voluntarily remove the offending letters from its website.

Sen. Beyak declined to comment through a staff member about the Senate Ethics Committee’s decision.

The committee recommended that Senate Beyak be suspended, but have another opportunity to apologize and complete the training. The report said the Ethics Committee would again report on Senator Beyak’s progress in late June.

Sen. Beyak sat as an unrelated Senator prior to her recent Senate suspension. She was expelled from the conservative group last year by Leader Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask.) And then Conservative Senate leader Larry Smith (Saurel, Que.) After she refused to remove the letters from her website . The letters have been removed since the Senate administration.

Sen. Beyak previously sat as a member of the Senate Aboriginal Peoples Committee but was removed from the committee in 2017 by then-Conservative leader Rona Ambrose after she remarked in the Senate that “terrible mistakes” in residential schools had ” overshadowed some of the good things that happened in those schools too. “

From Senate Ethics Committee Report to Senator Lynn Beyak, April 30, 2019:

“Your committee sincerely hopes that Senator Beyak will quickly implement the terms of its suspension as recommended in this report if this report is accepted by the Senate. However, if it does not comply, the committee is aware that by parliamentary convention a the suspension ends with the dissolution or reorientation of Parliament, and a mandated election is coming, therefore, if Senator Beyak does not comply with the terms of this suspension or is persistent in her view that she has not violated the Code or acted in a timely manner. improperly, it will be up to the Senate in the future to consider options for further action.

“Your committee is of the opinion that failure to comply with the intent of the Senate decision in this matter – even if any Senate order ceases to have effect due to dissolution or progeny – would constitute a continuing violation of the Code.”

From Senator Lynn Beyak’s address to the Senate, May 9, 2019:

“The only time the website reflects negatively on the Canadian Senate or is harmful to key people is when the media misrepresents comments, including senators and parliamentarians seeking to remove hatred when none exists. It’s dishonest and irresponsible, as it only quotes parts of letters from thoughtful and compassionate Canadians and leaving the true context of their ideas. “

