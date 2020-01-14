advertisement

The northern Michigan press chief met with Michigan Democrat Senator Gary Peters on Tuesday on the impeachment trial and the resolution to limit President Trump’s military actions against Iran.

“I think some very important facts must come from witnesses. We need to hear from people who have direct knowledge of what happened. Let them explain to us what happened under oath. It is certainly important to a juror, “said Senator Peters.

The impeachment trial is scheduled to start next week and Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has said the Senate may vote on the resolution to limit President Trump’s military actions next week as well.

advertisement

The democratic senator says he has at least 51 votes to support a bipartisan resolution claiming that President Trump must seek congressional approval before engaging in new military action against Iran.

The measure is co-sponsored by two Republican senators.

Senator Peters supports the measure and expresses concern over the changing explanations given for the decision to dismiss a senior Iranian general, which is raising tensions with Iran.

“Well, I am still very concerned about Iran and the main reason for my concern is that I have not seen a thoughtful or consistent policy emanating from the Trump administration. We have not seen it for a while, “said Senator Peters.

Peters says he would like to see a plan to stabilize the Middle East in the near future of the White House.

advertisement