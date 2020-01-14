advertisement

The US International Trade Commission made a decision on Tuesday regarding the financial stress that Turkish cherries are having on American producers.

The panel found that the US cherry industry was not adversely affected by the importation of dried tart cherries from Turkey.

The United States Department of Commerce has determined that Turkey exports subsidized cherries to the United States and sells them at less than fair value.

Farmers across the country, including here in northern Michigan, say it hurts them and they just couldn’t sell their fruit profitably.

The chief information officer for northern Michigan spoke to US Senator Gary Peters about the decision.

“There is no doubt that the decision made today by the International Trade Commission is a real blow to our cherry producers in northern Michigan. It is unexpected, we had a preliminary decision to move forward. The facts are very clear, “said Peters.

This decision means that Turkish cherry exporters will not be subject to tariffs.

Senator Peters said he plans to meet with farmers in northern Michigan to determine what will follow after Tuesday’s decision.

