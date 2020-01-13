advertisement

The New Jersey senator struggled to enter the top group in the field.

January 13, 2020 11:11 AM EST

COLOMBIA, SC (WOLO / ABC News) – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has suspended his presidential campaign.

Democratic hope made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

I wholeheartedly share this news – I’m suspending my presidential campaign.

Many thanks to my team, the fans and everyone who gave me a chance. I am so proud of what we have built and I feel nothing but belief in what we can achieve together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ

– Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

The news of the senator’s decision came weeks before the Iowa gatherings, where it was expected that despite a large field organization, Booker, D-N.J. His announcement also comes on the eve of the seventh democratic debate, which he was unable to attend due to a lack of qualified voting on the Democratic National Committee’s voting thresholds, according to ABC News.

“I wholeheartedly share this news – I made the decision to suspend my campaign for the President,” Booker wrote in an email to supporters and repeated the mood in a video. “It was a difficult decision, but I chose to win this race. I always said that if there was no way to win, I would not go on.”

He continued: “Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to develop a campaign that can win – money that we don’t have and money that is more difficult to get because I’m not there next phase of the discussion and because the urgent matter of impeachment will rightly keep me in Washington. So I decided to put my campaign on hold now, take care of my wonderful staff, and give you time to think about the other important decisions in this area.

The 50-year-old Booker, who has served in the US Senate since 2013 as mayor of Newark, New Jersey’s most populous city, has focused his presidential campaign on an optimistic message of unity and love that aimed to divide and “ Counteract hatred. he had come garbled to characterize politics under Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I think a lot of people feel that the forces that tear us apart in this country are stronger than the forces that hold us together. I don’t think so, ”Booker told The View in February 2019 during his first television interview after announcing his presidential election. “So I’m running to restore our sense of common goals and focus on the common pain we have all over this country.”

During the Senator’s extensive curriculum vitae – including Stanford and Yale degrees and a Rhodes grant – cross-party and cross-party achievements, including criminal law reform, that prompted observers to believe that he would be an excellent presidential candidate, Booker quickly got into it the shadow of the low single digits in national surveys of the crowded field shortly after the start of his campaign.

These anemic numbers would ultimately result in the Senator being excluded from debates in both December and January, as Democratic Party rules require candidates to reach numbers that are above certain thresholds to participate. Following the decision by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. To drop out of the race in December, Booker became increasingly clear about the lack of diversity in the presidential debates and complained about the circumstances that enabled billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer to build awareness by buying television advertising with their personal fortune.

Although he had previously shown debates during the summer of 2019 that were almost entirely well reviewed, they were not enough to strengthen the position of the booker on site or to increase his donation figures – which he had openly admitted in the fall of the beginning of his campaign a transparent urge to stay in the race.

The $ 1.7 million 10-day sprint at the end of September was ultimately successful in keeping the Senator in the running. He would increase his fundraising numbers in the final months of 2019, but Booker’s total numbers are pale, in some cases, by up to $ 20 million per quarter compared to those of other top-tier candidates in the race.

Despite his departure from the race, Booker’s center-left platform, strong stump presence, and relative youth will likely hold him in the campaign talk as a potential campaigner for the future Democratic candidate. In 2016, he was reviewed for the role by the Hillary Clinton campaign, which was eventually cast by his Senate colleague Tim Kaine, D-Va. The Senator will appear on the New Jersey ballots regardless of whether he is up for a second full term for re-election.

“I can’t wait to go on the campaign again and camp as hard as possible for the future candidate and for the candidates up and down,” Booker said in the video.

The Booker team announced that it will run for re-election to the Senate.

