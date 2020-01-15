advertisement

The Senate will adopt the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada on January 16, Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) Said Wednesday.

Republican No. 3 in the Senate, Barrasso, took the vow after a number of Senate committees advanced the revised North American Trade Pact.

Barrasso said on the Washington Senate floor, “We’ll adopt the USMCA tomorrow.” Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Another member of the Senate Republican leadership, said he also expected the final vote on the passage Thursday.

The Senate filed an application for Wednesday afternoon examination for the USMCA or H.R. 5330. This set a timeframe of 20 hours or less for a vote to take place.

Other Senate Republicans signaled that the vote will take place before the Senate starts this weekend and before impeachment begins next week.

“I expect it will be finalized by the Senate in the next few days,” said Senate Majority Whip. John Thune (R-S.D.), The Republican number two in the body, said.

“We look forward to this chamber passing the USMCA this week and sending it to the president’s desk,” added Sen Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

The committees processed the invoice quickly.

Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera (left), Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (left), Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (center), Mexico’s main trading negotiator Jesus Seade (right) and U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer (right) are holding the documents signing an update of the North American Free Trade Agreement at the National Palace in Mexico City on December 10, 2019. (Marco Ugarte / AP Photo)

The USMCA (29-2) deal has been approved by the Senate Funding Committee, and the HELP committee has developed USMCA Implementing Law 22-1 this week.

The Commerce Committee also approved the adoption of the pact, and the Foreign Relations Committee advanced the USMCA Implementing Law.

“After months of discussions between members of Congress and the administration, I am glad that our committee has done its part to advance this important cross-party legislation,” said Jim Risch (R-Idaho) Foreign Relations Chairman in a statement. “The USMCA strengthens North American trade relations and the international competitiveness of our country and our two largest trading partners. It is in our national interest that our closest neighbors and trading partners continue to pursue a path towards prosperity, which is facilitated by USMCA. “

The Senate’s Finance, Budget and Environment and Public Works Committees previously approved the deal.

The trade agreement, a revision of the North American free trade agreement that was originally agreed in early 2019, was passed by the Democratic Parliament last month.

It includes enhanced safeguards for American workers, manufacturers, and farmers, as well as stricter rules of origin for automobiles and auto parts.

The agreement also includes reducing tariffs on dairy products in Canada and incentives to use high-wage workers in manufacturing.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the date on which the USMCA is expected to be passed. The Epoch Times regrets this mistake.

