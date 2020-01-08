advertisement

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, striking Democrats’ efforts to call new witnesses. against the president.

Democrats responded by saying they still want more details on the trial process before any further action is taken, though they have little chance if the Republicans, who control the Senate, remain united.

The Senate court is due to hear testimony from at least three White House officials and former Trump national security adviser John Bolton about the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Democrats say.

McConnell has resisted the idea, instead seeking a speedy trial based on evidence gathered in the House of Representatives before voting last month to blame Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

While Republicans are still divided on whether the Senate should eventually hear more evidence, most have agreed to leave the decision until the trial begins, McConnell said at a news conference.

“Of course it is the most controversial part of these proceedings and it will be dealt with at that time and not before the trial begins,” he said.

Senator Lindsey Graham said at least 51 of the 53 Republicans in the Senate were backing that plan, which he said was similar to an adjustment made during the 1999 whitewashing trial of then-President Bill Clinton after Republicans and Democrats were similarly stranded on the issue of witness testimony.

The chamber has charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by asking Ukraine to announce a corruption probe of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November presidential election.

He also accused the president of obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan attempt to undo his victory in the 2016 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, has declined to send impeachment articles to the Senate, effectively delaying any trial in the hope that Senate Democrats can gain support for introducing new witnesses and documents that could bolster the case. their for leaving Trump out of office.

After meeting with Pelosi Tuesday night, Democratic lawmakers said the issue of when to send impeachment items to the Senate would depend on the details of McConnell’s plan.

“McConnell says he has the votes. Well, produce what you have the votes to do and that I think will help the speaker decide how to properly staff the tracking,” said Representative David Cicilline, a new member of the leadership of Chamber.

Thanks to the united front among Republican senators, McConnell has emerged as the clear winner of the Pelosi deadlock, Republican strategist Alex Conant said.

“Pelosi started this road without a clear diversion, and McConnell just got control of the car,” said Conant, who added that the Senate Republican leader was able to control the process unless Democrats elected four Republicans.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said Democrats need to decide on their best strategy. “At this point, our best leverage is probably in that judgment,” he said.

The trial is expected to lead to Trump’s release before the 2020 presidential election campaign heats up, as no Republican has expressed support for his resignation. A two-thirds majority of the Senate is required to vote to make it.

“They can’t hide”

Democrats have argued that Bolton and other young witnesses should be heard for the trial to be fair.

They had focused their efforts on persuading some moderate Republicans to resolve the battle of witnesses before the trial began, but had seen “no pullback,” according to a Senate Democratic aide.

Now they are focusing their attention on winning over Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski as potential allies during the trial, in the hope that their capture could prompt other Republicans to abandon Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will force votes during procedures for witnesses to testify and new evidence to be presented.

“Make no mistake, in questioning witnesses and documents, Republicans can run, but they can’t hide,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Bolton, who was fired by Trump in September, said Monday he was willing to testify, though the White House could object.

Other witnesses during the Disposition House investigation testified that Bolton vehemently opposed an attempt by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure the Ukrainian government out of regular diplomatic channels, with one saying that Bolton referred to the deal as a “drug deal”.

Congressional investigators believe Bolton opposed Trump’s decision to delay $ 390 million in military aid to Ukraine and could elaborate on that, a Senate aide told Reuters this week.

Bolton declined to participate in the impeachment chamber investigation as the Trump administration and Congress clashed in court over access to witnesses and documentary evidence.

When asked Tuesday if he would be OK if Bolton testified, Trump told reporters at the White House: “It will depend on the lawyers. It will depend on the Senate, and we will see how they feel.”

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell and David Morgan; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Steve Holland; Writing by Paul Simao and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Alistair Bell and Cynthia Osterman)

