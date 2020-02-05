advertisement

This is an important day in the impeachment trial against President Trump.

On Wednesday, the Senate will vote whether the president will be removed from office or acquitted of the charges against him.

The president is accused of suspending military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden.

Over the past 2 weeks, the directors of the House’s removal and the President’s legal team have clashed with senators, arguing for or against the charges.

Senators each had 10 minutes to speak on Tuesday to explain how they would vote.

For the most part, the votes seem to go in the direction of the parties.

“It is obvious,” said Senator Jon Tester, (D) Montana. “He is absolutely, unequivocally, guilty of both article 1 and article 2 of dismissal.”

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst said, “I will vote against the two impeachment articles. The arguments of the directors of the House simply did not demonstrate that the actions of the President constituted an impenetrable crime. “

Minnesota Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar said: “I thought there was overwhelming evidence of how he had literally withheld aid from a foreign country, an emerging democracy, an ally who had been invaded by Russia while simply because he wanted dirt on a political opponent. “

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines said, “The Democrats’ decision was a mistake, and it only further divided our nation at a time when we have to work together.”

With a Republican majority in the Senate, an acquittal vote is almost certain.

Michigan senator Gary Peters explained how he planned to vote.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Democrat said: “The evidence presented to the Senate by the House of Representatives was convincing and has not been refuted by lawyers for the president.”

He added: “If we don’t stand up and defend our democracy during this fragile time – then the Senate allows this president and future presidents to have uncontrolled power without responsibility.”

You can watch the final vote live on our website.

