advertisement

Washington, DC (ABC) – The month-long impeachment and Senate proceedings against President Donald Trump ended Wednesday afternoon with an acquittal on both articles.

But there was a drama in the Senate when each senator’s name was called, and when they stood at their desks, they declared Trump “guilty” or “not guilty”, as provided by the Senate rules for each of the two articles in which “Abuse of power” and “abuse” have been alleged to “obstruct Congress.”

advertisement

The constitution stipulates that “no person will be convicted without the consent of two thirds of the members present”.

Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to face impeachment. Mainly because Republicans in the Senate have an advantage between 53 and 47, his fate was a foregone conclusion even before the proceedings started.

In a dramatic moment in the Senate, Utah Republican Mitt Romney announced on Wednesday that he would vote for Trump’s conviction. He was the first to break with his party and the first senator to ever say he would convict a president of his own party.

advertisement