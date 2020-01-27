advertisement

(CNN) – The revelations in the draft manuscript of the former National Security Adviser John Bolton have overturned President Donald Trump’s indictment process, but they have never received a report in the Senate Chamber on Monday – until the end of the day.

The president’s legal team focused his presentation on attacking the case of the impeachment managers of the house and on following former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. In the final presentation, Trump lawyer and emeritus professor Harvard Law Alan Dershowitz spoke to the elephant in the Senate Chamber.

“Nothing in Bolton’s revelations – even if it is true – would rise to the level of abuse of power or an unassailable crime,” Dershowitz said.

“Even if the president, every president, would demand a consideration as a condition for sending aid to a foreign country, clearly a very controversial issue in this case, that in itself would not be an abuse of power,” he argued, adding, ” Quid pro quo alone is not a basis for abuse of power, it is part of the way foreign policy has been conducted since the beginning of time. “

Dershowitz spoke Monday evening just over an hour before the end of the session. The White House defense will resume at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday for the last assigned day for opening arguments.

But even if Bolton was barely mentioned during the proceedings Monday, the allegations Trump had told him about US security assistance to Ukraine depended on the investigation of the president’s political rivals dominated the conversation outside the room among the senators who will decide whether witnesses will testify in the process of deposition.

Two major moderate Republicans said that Bolton’s news strengthened the case for witnesses in the trial – and Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah predicted that it would become “increasingly likely” that other Republicans would now join him and ask Bolton to to testify.

But other GOP senators, also in Republican leadership, have trivialized or rejected developments and have remained steadfast towards witnesses.

Democrats increased their insistence on witnesses in the light of Bolton news, and some Republican senators discussed whether there should be an exchange if witnesses are called.

It is a conversation that has shifted far from where the president’s lawyers and GOP senators thought they were going this week, after Republicans had confidently appeared on leaving Washington on Saturday that they had the vote to vote for additional witnesses and documents, leading to an acquittal by the end of the week.

That is all questionable.

Jay Sekulow, the president’s private counsel, referred to Bolton’s allegations during his opening remarks, but suggested that the issue would not be discussed by the team on Monday.

“We are dealing with transcription, we are dealing with publicly available information. We are not concerned with speculation, allegations that are not based on evidence standards at all, “he said.

Instead, the defense team concentrated its energy on the Bidens, using two presentations to attack Joe Biden and his son, because Hunter Biden took on a job in the administration of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company.

Both Romney and Senator Susan Collins from Maine said that Bolton’s news had strengthened the witness case and that they would probably support it. Other important GOP moderators remained on the fence: Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she was “still curious” about Bolton’s statement and Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said he would make a decision when the opportunity to vote for witnesses coming.

Republicans mixed on Bolton’s accusation

Pat Toomey underlined how restless Bolton’s revelations had left some at the Senate Republican Conference and suggested the idea of ​​a “one-to-one” witness trade with democrats during the party’s closed lunch. The idea has been circulating among Republicans for weeks, but the decision of the Pennsylvania Republican to raise it at the GOP lunch, first reported by The Washington Post, pointed to the fluidity of the moment when senators tried the to address developments.

Senate GOP assistants warned that the idea is premature, at least on this point, and Republican leaders urged the conference to hear the rest of the White House presentation before considering any deals or agreements. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in turn, told his conference to “take a deep breath,” according to senators in the room, making clear that the procedural rules allow a witness vote later in the process, and decisions should be postponed until then.

According to sources, the Kentucky Republican remains a strong preference to completely defeat the witness voice and he continued to warn his members about the consequences of taking summonses for witnesses and documents ranging from an elongated trial to creating new precedents on charges and executive privilege they may regret.

At this point, GOP sources say that the four Republican votes needed to continue on witnesses are not coming to the fore, although three are now considered a near-certainty: Collins, Romney, and Murkowski. The fourth, however, “has not shown itself, so everyone is just trying to find their way through this,” a Republican senator told CNN.

In the hours after the New York Times broke Bolton’s story, republican senators began to reach the White House to control the damage. Both Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina and McConnell were in communication and there was a strong opinion that the GOP-led senate should have been kept informed. According to a GOP senator who was aware of the talks, a message was sent to the White House that Republicans were at the forefront of the trial and that they would have been “wrongdoing” without all the available information.

Democrats took advantage of Bolton’s new allegations and argued that anyone who wants to learn the truth would want to hear this in the light of the revelations of the president’s former national security adviser.

“It completely explodes a new gap in the president’s defense,” said House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

The Californian democrat, the leader of the impeachment manager at the House, said that Bolton’s news “makes it all the more clear why you can’t have a meaningful trial without witnesses and that without John Bolton you certainly can’t get a trial without one.”

Trump’s defense continues

The president denied Bolton’s allegations on Twitter early on Monday morning and continued to attack the trial and the managers while the trial resumed.

The president’s legal team concentrated elsewhere on the senate floor. Sekulow argued that Democrats “pursued a pattern and practice of attempts over a three-year period not only to disrupt the president’s ability to govern,” which he called “unsuccessful.”

Early in the day, former independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who led the investigation that led to the deposition of President Bill Clinton, warned senators that they were taking part in “what could be aptly described as the age of deposition,” arguing that Trump’s deposition dangerous was standard, failed to accuse the president of a crime, and went on despite lack of republican support.

“Like war, deposition is hell, or at least, presidential deposition is hell,” Starr said. “Those of us who have experienced the Clinton accusation understand that in a deep and personal way.”

Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General and member of the President’s defense team, used her 30-minute presentation on the Senate floor to outline Hunter Biden’s involvement in the Burisma administration, the first direct reference to de Bidens during the presentations of the defense team.

Home managers, she said, “repeatedly referred to” Biden and Burisma more than “400 times” during their presentations last week.

Referring to multiple news reports and testimonials from witnesses, Bondi described the company as corrupt and Biden’s involvement as a conflict of interest. She doubted his qualifications to serve on the plate, a chance she called “nepotist in the best case, nefar in the worst case.”

Trump’s attempts to press Ukraine to investigate the Bidens are central to the president’s eviction process. Trump has repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to claim that the Bidens were acting improperly in Ukraine. There is no evidence of misconduct by Joe or Hunter Biden.

And in her first comments during the trial, Trump lawyer Jane Raskin offered a robust defense of Rudy Giuliani, saying that House managers did not provide “any direct evidence” that the former mayor of New York accused and insisted that he not ” political message “. “For Trump, but rather defending his client.

“Yes, Mayor Giuliani was President Trump’s personal lawyer, but he wasn’t political. As he repeatedly and publicly stated, he did some good lawyers, followed the leadership of a well-known private investigator, and gathered evidence about Ukrainian election interference to defend his client against the false accusations being investigated by special councilor Mueller, Raskin said.

She described Giuliani as a “small player – that shiny object designed to distract you.”

The mood in the Senate Chamber was bleak when the defense team presented their argument, with Republicans and some Democrats making lavish notes. Senators were present and, for the most part, attentive, with few absences and no signs of fidget spinners.

What happens now

After the defense team ends its arguments, senators have 16 hours to ask questions from both parties. The procedural rules of the senate then call for a debate and vote on whether the senate should generally look for more witnesses and documents.

If that vote fails, the trial will probably end this week with an acquittal. But if it succeeds, the process will enter an unpredictable phase in which both senators and legal teams can propose witnesses that the Senate could vote on.

In addition to the debate about Bolton’s testimony, Schiff argued that the senate should also look for his notes – because House Democrats were being stopped from receiving documents from the Trump government during the investigation of allegations, even witnesses who testified before the House.

“We have been informed that John Bolton has made detailed notes and they are probably at the same time. These notes took place while the events took place, while they were fresh in his mind. They are in many ways more important than the manuscript, “said Schiff. “We must not only have John Bolton testify, but we must also see what he wrote in his notes at the time.”

