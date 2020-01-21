advertisement

(CNN) – Senate Republicans beat an amendment by Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday to call up the White House documents for Ukraine on the opening day of President Donald Trump’s bitterly fought prison sentence.

The amendment was murdered by Republicans during a party vote, 53-47. Schumer proposes additional amendments – including to call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – that will probably also be defeated by Republicans if the Senate debates a resolution on the rules of the process.

The debate on the rule of law took place after Mitch McConnell, leader of the majority of the senate, changed the resolution shortly before the trial resounded on Tuesday amid concerns of some major senate republicans and a stir of democrats.

The new resolution gives the impeachment managers of the House and the president’s team three days each to make their 24-hour trial arguments, instead of two as McConnell had initially proposed. Changes have also been made to the part of the resolution that would not have accepted Parliament’s evidence without a vote – now evidence will be admitted automatically unless there is a motion from the President’s team to discard evidence.

But the changes did little to satisfy the Democrats in both chambers, who accused the McConnell Republicans and the Senate of working with the president to carry out the trial of accusation.

Two GOP assistants said the changes McConnell made were the result of concerns from moderate Republicans. The changes were written by hand in the resolution – a sign that they were hastily assembled before the trial began early Tuesday afternoon.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine and other colleagues “expressed concern about the 24-hour opening of statements in two days and the admission of the House transcript is the record,” Annie Clark, a Collins spokeswoman, told CNN. “Her point of view is that the test should follow the Clinton model as much as possible. She thinks these changes are a major improvement. “

The move is a sign of how closely McConnell, who cannot afford to lose more than four GOP senators to keep control of the process, keeps the pulse of moderates in his conference.

Democrats broke out when McConnell’s four-page resolution was released on Monday evening, 24 hours in two days for opening arguments, postponing the issue of witnessing until after the arguments were completed and needing a vote to get the evidence from it. House to submit. Despite the changes, on Tuesday the Democrats insisted on the Senate to obtain documents and give testimony from the start.

“If the Senate votes to deprive themselves of witnesses and documents, the opening statements will be the end of the trial,” said House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, the leader of the accusation and a Californian democrat, on Tuesday during the trial debate. to say, “Let’s just make the opening statements and we’ll see,” means let’s have the process, and maybe we can just sweep this under the carpet. “

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer offered an amendment to McConnell’s resolution that the White House and the National Security Council would sue for a large number of documents relating to Ukraine, including documents relating to the President’s calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussing investigations regarding the Bidens and Burisma, and freezing US security assistance to Ukraine. The Democratic leader may try to make additional changes on Tuesday, he said.

“The McConnell rules seem to have been designed by President Trump for President Trump. It asks the Senate to penetrate as quickly as possible and makes obtaining evidence as difficult as possible, “Schumer said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.” The McConnell resolution will result in a rushed process with little evidence in the dark of the night.”

But McConnell said on the floor of the Senate before the trial began that he has the votes of the Republicans to continue. McConnell said his proposal is closely aligned with President Bill Clinton’s 1999 deposition process that “is fair, balanced and closely aligned with previous precedents.”

“Here in the Senate, the lawyers of the president will finally get a level playing field with the house democrats and they will finally be able to present the case of the president,” McConnell said.

Key GOP moderates like Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Mitt Romney of Utah said Monday that they would support McConnell’s proposed rules. McConnell worked with his moderate members to include language in the resolution that includes a vote on whether the Senate should summon witnesses and documents, but later in the process.

“In general, it is closely aligned with the 100-0 rule package approved during the Clinton process,” Romney said about McConnell’s proposed rules. “If attempts are made to vote for witnesses before arguments are opened, I would resist those efforts.”

White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, who heads the president’s defense, said the president’s team supported the resolution.

“We believe that when you hear those first presentations, the only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong,” Cipollone said. “And that these articles of accusation are not starting to approach the standard required by the Constitution.”

Trump is in Davos, Switzerland, for the Davos World Economic Forum, but he still weighed on Twitter when the trial started on Twitter. “READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” He wrote.

Debate can go in closed session

Tuesday’s session is the first important day in the Senate trial after the House last month accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House democrats accuse the president of abusing his office by withholding US security assistance and a White House meeting while pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, and then covering it up by impeding the investigation of allegations.

The impeachment managers of the House and the president’s legal team will discuss the resolution on the senate floor when the trial arrives at 1 p.m. ET. There will be two hours of debate on the McConnell resolution and then two hours of debate on Schumer’s amendment. If senators want to debate the resolution themselves, they have to enter a closed session to get the public and the media out of the room, something that is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Although the main debate on Tuesday is about the rules of the trial, House Democrats have also opened another front in the fight with the president’s legal team, and accused White House counsel Pat Cipollone of a “witness of fact” “in the Ukrainian plan of the president.

“You must disclose all facts and information that you have first-hand knowledge that will be at stake in relation to evidence that you present or arguments you present in your role as the president’s legal attorney, so that the senate and the highest court could be informed of possible ethical issues, conflicts or prejudices, “wrote the impeachment managers of the House to Cipollone.

The White House rejected the allegations of the House.

“House Democrats try to lead one of the strongest proponents of the president of the case before it even begins,” Ueland said. “They won’t succeed.”

From 1999 to now

Since the House adopted the two accusation articles last month, McConnell has said he would follow the precedent of Clinton’s 1999 accusation process. McConnell pointed out that the senate postponed the issue of witnesses until later in the trial, after the opening of arguments and the period of senators to ask questions had ended. At that time, three witnesses were deposed and parts of those statements were played in the Senate Chamber.

The McConnell resolution similarly asks the question of witnesses until each party has 24 hours for their opening arguments – now divided into three days instead of two – and 16 hours of questions from the Senate. At that time, the senate will generally vote whether to look for witnesses and documents, and then consider individual witnesses.

But democrats say that there are important differences. The Senate Clinton witnesses had already testified before the grand jury, while witnesses’ democrats are now looking – former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief executive Mick Mulvaney, White House budget official Michael Duffey and White House assistant Rob Blair – refused to testify during the House accusation investigation.

Democrats have also pointed to other differences with Clinton as a sign that McConnell is trying to speed up the process. The Clinton trial still offered four days per side for opening arguments, although splitting up in three days means that sessions are unlikely to extend beyond midnight as initially expected.

Schiff quoted Tuesday the documents that Democrats from the Trump government are looking for as the most important evidence to be obtained.

“If we are really interested in a fair trial, the first step should be the production of the documents,” Schiff said. “They will reveal exactly who the most important witnesses are.”

