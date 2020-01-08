advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has the votes to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump as soon as Parliamentary Speaker Nancy Pelosi releases the documents.

The announcement is significant and will allow McConnell to bypass Democrats’ requests for new testimony for the time being while initiating the third impeachment process in the nation’s history. It could start this week when Pelosi sends the indictment to the Senate.

But Pelosi gave little indication of her next move. She interrupted an impeachment discussion with her leadership team in the Capitol on Tuesday evening when an adjutant gave her a note on the Middle East crisis. She asked the Democrats to “pray,” a lawmaker said at the door-to-door meeting.

Pelosi does not appear to be in a hurry to file the impeachment proceedings as the Democrats try to hear more witnesses, but McConnell focuses the Republicans on a swift acquittal strategy. The Senate can only initiate the proceedings once Trump has been charged.

“We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters about his proposal, which would set the rules for a trial and modeled on President Bill Clinton’s impeachment process 20 years ago. He said that the question about new witnesses and documents would be answered later “and not before the trial started”.

The contours of a senate procedure have been controversial for weeks. Pelosi is delaying the submission of articles, while Democrats are asking for testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and other new witnesses.

“Unfortunately, Leader McConnell has made it clear that his loyalty is to the President and not to the Constitution,” Pelosi wrote to colleagues late Tuesday. She said that the process he outlines “is not only unfair, but it leaves senators and the American people with important documents and testimonies.”

McConnell has refused to call new witnesses and expects the process to end with the GOP Senate majority decision on the indictment president without Trump resigning.

The GOP chair told the senators at lunch outside the door that he had support for his plan. It would start the process first and postpone the vote on witnesses until a later date.

“He’s definitely got 51 votes,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., A prime ally of the president when he left the meeting. Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, 53-47.

When Pelosi withheld the articles, he gave the Democrats the opportunity to increase pressure on the Republicans not to join McConnell’s proposal. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer described McConnell’s plan as a “trap” and “cover-up”. He promised to force voices on Bolton and the others anyway.

“Who heard of a trial without witnesses and documents?” said the New York Democrat. He asked Trump what he had to hide. “Witnesses and documents: fair trial. No witnesses and documents: cover-up.”

The Republicans countered that the Democrats rushed to prosecution and then delayed the process. Pelosi has not yet selected impeachers for the process, a politically sensitive next step in which many legislators are fighting for candidates. Parliament indicted the president last month for the two charges.

Only four GOP senators would be needed to deny McConnell his majority, but he appears to have locked up the votes. GOP leaders conducted a whip count on Tuesday to assess support. Several GOP senators have announced that they want to hear from Bolton and other witnesses, but are still committed to McConnell’s plan to begin the process.

Originally published as the chairman of the Senate, ready to begin the Trump trial

