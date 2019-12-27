advertisement

“Senate Attention Seekers” May “Disrupt” Urgent Biometric Security Updates

Sky News presenter Chris Smith hopes that Labor and the “Senate attention seekers” will not stand in the way of the much-needed technological updates to the Home Office’s biometric security.

The Australian Immigration Officer has announced that he is asking Home Secretary Peter Dutton to update his biometric facial recognition technology to face the increasing threats from terrorists and hackers.

Smith said that Australia must “lose some of our civil liberties” to protect the country and allow security agencies to “be one step ahead of those who want to harm us.”

“A global biometric database shared by friendly allies would help protect our freedoms.”

Picture: News Corp Australia

