The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump ended on Wednesday evening in his acquittal and ended a few turbulent days in American politics.

The Senate voted 52 to 48 to exonerate Mr. Trump over the two charges against him for trading with Ukraine after he was deposed by the democratically controlled House of Representatives in December.

Only one Republican – Mitt Romney from Utah – voted to condemn the president on charges of abuse of power – and told the Senate that the US president was “guilty of horrific abuse of public confidence.” He cited his religious beliefs and said Trump’s actions were “an obvious attack on our voting rights, our national security and our core values”.

Mr. Romney, who was the Republican Party presidential candidate in 2012, was immediately denounced by the Republican establishment, including his niece, the chairman of the Republican National Committee. He tweeted: “I stand with the GOP [Republican Party] with President Trump. “The spokesman for Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign condemned Romney as an” irrelevant relic “.

Despite the proposals that some Democrats side with Republicans in Trump-friendly areas, all 47 Senate Democrats were found guilty of Trump.

Dominated politics

The impeachment investigation and subsequent trial have dominated Washington politics since September last year. But despite Mr. Trump’s impeachment in December, the outcome of the Senate process was never in doubt.

All but one Republican senator voted against the impeachment charge, which was far from the two-thirds majority required for a conviction. This is an indication of the violent loyalty that Mr. Trump is now ordering in the Republican party, even from personalities like Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz scolded the billionaire businessman.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer accused Republican senators of sacrificing the truth “to maintain [Trump] ‘s favor.”

The vote on Wednesday took place one day after Trump used his annual union situation speech to announce his economic success and to welcome the “big American comeback” under his presidency.

However, the event was overshadowed by violent talks between the President and Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi. When Mr. Trump completed his 90-minute speech, Ms. Pelosi tore up her copy of the speech.

snub

Previously, Mr. Trump seemed to reject her handshake offer.

When the impeachment proceedings against Trump came to an end, the Democratic Party’s campaign to defeat the president continued to be confused in November as the country waited for the final outcome of the Iowa negotiations.

Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained in the lead with 75 percent of the boroughs reported, just ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The 38-year-old would be the first gay president of the United States if elected.

