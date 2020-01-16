advertisement

(AP Photo / Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the White House Oval Office on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Washington.

(Mark Humphrey / AP, File) In this photo dated February 6, 2019, the Supreme Court Justice, John Roberts, answers questions during an appearance at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

(J. Scott Applewhite / AP) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flanked by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (left) and Adam Schiff, during a press conference to announce impeachment officers at the Washington Capitol, January 15, 2020.

(J. Scott Applewhite / AP) Cheryl Johnson, left, and House Representative Paul Irving, pass Statuary Hall in the Capitol to pass impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 15. January 2020.

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – The Senate is expected to officially accept impeachment on Thursday after it was handed over by key members of the House of Representatives in late Wednesday, officially triggering the third impeachment process in the President’s history.

The property managers, officially announced on Wednesday, will read impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate sometime in the afternoon, with the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, playing the leading role.

After the articles have been “issued” – or read into the file – Supreme Court Justice John Roberts is expected to enter the Supreme Court to preside over the impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

Roberts is sworn in by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, President pro tempore – the senior Senator who presides over the Senate in the absence of the Vice President.

Once Roberts is sworn in, he is expected to swear in all 100 senators.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this week that he expected the impeachment process to begin in the Senate on Tuesday, January 21.

It is expected that all senators will be present for the duration of the process, which several senators say should take at least two to three weeks.

According to the guidelines of the propriety process, when Roberts arrives every day, the senators must “quietly get up at their desks” and stand until Roberts takes his place.

Senators are expected to do the same if Roberts leaves the chamber every day.

The senators must refrain from speaking to the neighboring senators in the chamber and must remain seated every day throughout the process.

Cell phones and other electronic devices are not permitted in the chamber. Senators and staff who have access to this chamber are asked to store their devices in a separate room outside the chamber.

Senators need Roberts as “Mr. Chief judge. “

Parliament voted Wednesday afternoon to formally file the impeachment charge against Trump.

The House of Representatives resolution officially appointed the seven managers who were appointed by House Speaker spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday morning and will act as prosecutors in the Democratic case.

“This is a very important day for us,” said Pelosi on Wednesday.

“Time was our friend in all of this,” she added, noting what she called the new “incriminating” evidence that has emerged in the month since the impeachment vote on December 18, including new documents and other evidence by Lev Parnas. an employee of Rudy Giuliani, the President’s personal lawyer.

Schiff said the new evidence that the house only revealed Tuesday night needed to be examined by the Senate.

At this point, it has not yet been decided whether the Senate will hear witnesses during the trial or consider new evidence.

