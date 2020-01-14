advertisement

The ACC is in the middle of a low season, but there are still a few national title contenders. Florida State Basketball is one of these teams.

So much of the narrative surrounding the Atlantic Coast Conference this season is about the bad and the ugly, with little mention of the good. Yes, the conference is closed. Yes, the Keystone College Basketball Conference can only get a quintet of offers this season. Yes, North Carolina will miss the tournament for the first time since 2010.

However, there are still three potential Final Four teams at the head of this conference. That’s right, I said three. Florida State is a national title contender and it is time that we grappled with the fact that some of the old clichés surrounding this program should be put to bed.

advertisement

The Seminoles are currently 14-2 in the season and 4-1 in the first five games of ACC. During the time outside the conference, they were 3-1 against teams in the Kenpom Top 60 (Tennessee was decent at the time). They’ve also won a conference game in Louisville, which was a popular choice to win the ACC season in October / November.

According to Erik Haslam’s “Quality of Record” metric, the Seminoles currently rank eighth in the country. While none of their other reviews really jump out of the box, they’re just solid in almost every metric, regardless of who you reference.

If you’re more of a performance person than a metric person, let’s take a look at their NET profile. Florida State currently ranks 15th in the NET and 6th in the RPI. I understand that RPI is no longer used to evaluate teams on the committee, but more information is better.

You still have to trip against one of the quadrants 3 or 4 opponents and stand 5: 2 against Q1 + 2 opponents. The only stumbling blocks in the distance were the season opening game in Pittsburgh and the ACC / B1G Challenge game in Bloomington. Both okay, both forgivable.

So this is a look at what has happened so far, but why should we believe that they are a competitor that is evolving? Let’s take a look.

advertisement