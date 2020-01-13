advertisement

For the third year in a row, the Totiah Semiahmoo have boasting rights across the city, as the senior-age basketball team finished top of the rankings at the Goodrey Will Classic Surrey Fire Fighters.

The Totems – who are currently the top quad-A team in B.C. – successfully defended the title Saturday before a packed gym at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary in Cloverdale, beating the host Tweedsmuir Panthers 97-46.

The game marked the third year in a row that the two teams gathered in the final of the All-Surrey Tournament, with Semiahmoo winning every time. Last year, they won 82-53 and in 2017 won 76-62.

“It’s been three years against Tweedsmuir now, so it becomes quite a fun rivalry,” said Semiahmoo co-coach Allison McNeill, the former head coach of the women’s soccer teams at Nationals.

“Excitings are exciting. It’s a great tournament and it’s special to have so many teams from Surrey involved. And it was packed (Saturday) so it was pretty tidy.”

While the environment – playing in the Panthers’ backyard – was intense, the action was quite pronounced in favor of higher-ranking Totems, as the result would suggest. Just like last year, in which the South Surrey team sailed through the unsuccessful event, Semiahmoo faced little in the way of adversity while en route to the gold medal match.

They easily defeated Enver Creek in the first round before defeating the Storm Southridge 92-46 in the semifinal action on Wednesday. On the back end, McNeill told The Arch News that Southridge “played us close for a fair match” before the Totems retired in the second half.

McNeill told Peace Arch News Monday that while the games weren’t particularly close, they tried to get something out of each, whether it was working on a particular part of their team’s game or simply giving players young ones to shine.

Grade 10 Maddie McKinnon, McNeill noted, had a particularly strong week with added game time and scored eight points in Saturday’s final.

“Maddie is actually stepping in,” McNeill said.

“We’re trying to get something out of every game and also give our opponents something in every game. I’ve been on both sides of those types of games … so we don’t press too much. We always start it way, because that’s how we will play, but once we have an advantage, we come back.

“Whether you’re winning or losing, you try to take some lessons from it and get better for the next game. We set some goals for each match and try to reach them.

“We have to work on some things. Tweedsmuir is a pretty good team – I think they have been in the honorable mention of the top-10 in quadrant A – so we knew they were going to be tough, so we just wanted to play hard and try to become better. “

While McNeill was impressed with the team’s youngest players, it is the core team of the eight 11th grade squad that runs the team.

On Saturday, guard Tara Wallack led the offense with 28 points, while Izzy Forsyth had 21 and Deja Lee 15. Emma Wubs and Nicole Pajic each had nine, with Pajic points coming in three three-pointers.

Forsyth was named the MVP tournament at the conclusion of Saturday’s final, while Lee was named the best defensive player and Wallack was selected for the star team of the tournament.

While McNeill acknowledged that it was often difficult to select individual performances from a team game, she acknowledged that tournament organizers “definitely got it right” by naming Lee as the best defensive player.

“We often give Deja the toughest defensive duties and she always rises to that challenge,” McNeill said.

“She likes to guard the best players, and she gets those top 50/50s and is also a really good defensive striker. She’s not the greatest player out there, but she’s a very good striker.”

The Totems and Panthers are poised to renew their rivalry again this week when they face each other Wednesday in the first round of the Top Ten Tournament, the annual show at Coquitlam’s Centennial Secondary. And next week, they will play again, this time in league action.

“We know each other pretty well now,” McNeill said.

sports@peacearchnews.com

