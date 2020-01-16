advertisement

After less than a week, Winter Love Island is already warming up.

Although it may not have the same appeal as the last summer season, after only two episodes we still had drama, romance, and an outbreak of shock.

And the way it sounds, the drama doesn’t go anywhere as quickly.

At the end of the episode on Wednesday, two new participants were teased, one of whom is the semi-professional footballer Finley Tapp.

However, it turned out that Tapp, who plays for Oxford City FC, didn’t inform his club that he was in the reality TV show.

Oxford City announced late on Wednesday evening that they did not know Tapp’s upcoming show appearance, but admitted that it was a normal protocol for all participants to maintain Shtum and wished him luck on the show.

The club did not know that Finn Tapp was on Love Island – this is a normal protocol for all participants. We understand and wish Finn good luck on the show.

– Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC), January 15, 2020

They even threw a clip with Tapp, in which they had taken the winner as a reference when they met league leaders Wealdstone (Oxford City FC play in the National League South, the sixth football league on the water) with a textbook about Love Island ,

Here is #FinnTapp, who won against league leaders Wealdstone two weeks ago, but will he meet @LoveIsland? # LoveIsland2020 # City1882 #Hops #Oxfordshire pic.twitter.com/Co4kuNDPn4

– Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC), January 15, 2020

Finn said that he was not afraid of causing a stir in the villa and said: “It is great when I come out of the villa with friends, but when I have to step on my toes to get the girl I am like, I’ll do it. “

The club also clarified “inaccurate” information circulating about a Tapp head injury:

After a nasty head fight in Saturday’s game at Dartford, Finn was carefully removed from the field on a stretcher and thoroughly examined by Dartford FC’s match doctor and the club’s leading sports therapist.

– Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC), January 15, 2020

Finn did not lose consciousness and was closely monitored throughout the game after the game and continued monitoring of symptoms for the next 24 hours.

– Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC), January 15, 2020

The 20-year-old defender, who previously played for MK Dons, said that if he described himself in three words, they would be “loud, sociable, and handsome”. We know.

Last year’s winner (Greg O’Shea from Ireland) was also a semi-professional athlete, so we could see quite a few Finns in the coming weeks.

Oxford City, however, will probably not see him for a while …

