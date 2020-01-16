advertisement

A man trying to take a selfie with an elephant was lucky enough to get away with his life after the animal chased him and hit his trunk.

The whole thing was captured in front of the camera. The audience captured the moment when a group of men fled their lives after upset an Indian elephant.

Before the persecution, the group had entered the elephant’s personal space hoping to get a selfie with the animal – something the elephant was obviously not on board with.

You can watch the moment when the elephant catches up with the man below:

The stunning footage shows one of the men lagging behind the rest of the group before stumbling and falling to the ground.

As his friends continue to run away, the man gets up and tries to run away again to be caught by the elephant in a matter of seconds.

The animal then hits the selfie taker with the suitcase and pushes him to the ground again before crawling away and gaining momentum. However, he falls to the ground again and can only escape if the elephant loses interest in him and strolls away.

The incident happened after more than 50 elephants left the forest to find food in the area, but the elephant in question was separated from its herd and persecuted by a large number of villagers.

Shortly afterwards, at least three locals tried to get an idea of ​​the elephant – and we all know what happened next.

The near miss occurred earlier this month in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India, just a few days after Vengita Lakshmiyammal, 75, was trampled on January 4 in the village of Kudisaganapalli in the same forest area.

In India, dozens of people die each year from the consequences of elephant attacks – a significant but unquantified number of these attacks are the result of people trying to take pictures with the wild animals.

The trend was exacerbated by the fact that elephants were driven out of their forests for lack of food, which meant that they had to travel to villages and towns to hunt rice.

Hopefully these men have learned their lesson and this video will keep others from doing the same.

