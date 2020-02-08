advertisement

Udoka Azubuike senior center and sophomore guard Devon Dotson each posted doubles on Saturday while the No. 3 Kansas extended its winning lead to eight straight by beating TCU 60-46 in a Big 12 matchup in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dotson, the Big 12’s leading scorer, recorded 11 career-high assists to finish with 18 points. Azubuike totaled 20 points, including nine dunks, and caught 15 rebounds as the Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1) continued to keep pace with No.1 Baylor in the lead of the Big 12.

The win was the 700th career victory for Bill Self, who is in his 27th season as head coach and his 17th in Kansas. Self, 57, became the second fastest to reach the 700-win plateau behind Bob Knight.

TCU (13-10, 4-6) closed within 44-40 with 7:03 surviving but then performed five laps on six empty possessions. Senior quarterback Desmond Bane, who tracks only Dotson among the top scorers, scored a team-high 20 points.

Kansas overcame the small 3-point shooting with a 36-26 edge in scoring while shooting 41.4 percent. TCU countered with just 35.2 percent shooting after suffering its fifth straight loss and seventh in eight games.

Sophomore guard RJ Nembhard added 11 points for the Horned Frogs.

Azubuike blasted for 14 points and nine rebounds in the first half to help Kansas gain a 31-18 advantage at the break. At one stage, Azubuike made three straight dunks and also scored the last basket on a 14-2 team pushing the margin to 26-13.

TCU missed eight straight shots and went 1 of 14 while Kansas went to its tear. The Frogs shot just 30 percent for the half, going 8 of 27. They were led by Bane with seven points in the first half.

Kansas recorded its 31st consecutive season with 20 wins, tying the Division I record set by North Carolina from 1971-01. The Jayhawks ‘streak began in 1989-90, Roy Williams’ second in 15 seasons in Kansas.

Himself managed to reach the matches won at the 700-wicket mark 24 faster than Kansas legendary coach Phog Allen. Self coach at Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03) before joining the Jayhawks.

