Perhaps the biggest downside to being rich and famous is that no one will feel more sorry for you. Once an S.U.V. sparkling black dropped you directly at the foot of a staircase leading to a private jet, you are suddenly and irrevocably beyond compassion. Most celebrities seem to understand this fact instinctively, but sometimes in interviews it is possible to catch a brief but vivid flash of panic in the eyes of a star when asked how many days she should spend on the road , or what it feels like to feel the constant worship of a fan base. Yet no matter how miserable or inhuman the circumstances of his life got – no catch!

Forced gratitude may feel like a modern plague, but most people bristle when a celebrity suggests that they may also be a victim. “Miss Americana”, a new documentary about pop singer Taylor Swift, aired on Netflix last Friday. The film was directed by Lana Wilson and takes its title from “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”, a song from “Lover”, Swift’s latest album. (“No camera catches my reenactment smile / I counted days, I counted kilometers”, she sings, probably describing the time she spent settling with her little one friend, English actor Joe Alwyn, and attempting to avoid public scrutiny.) The film covers Swift’s whole life and career, but it dwells on recent events, including a political revival, which was apparently accelerated by an incident in 2013, during which she was sexually assaulted during a meeting with a radio DJ named David Mueller. (He later sued her for defamation and lost it.)

Swift is known for her expertise in creating personalities, so it would be reasonable to expect “Miss Americana” to look like hagiography in a cloak of quasi-confessionalism. This position, after all, is now the default mode on social media, where the smartest celebrities find a way to cleverly present themselves as accidental heroes. But “Miss Americana” is a convincing and thoughtful portrait of an artist who takes into account what she is capable of and, more interestingly, what culture will accept of her. “When I reach my thirties, I like, like, I want to work very hard while society still tolerates my success,” she said. Ouch.

Because she is young, white and conventionally pretty, Swift has enjoyed a certain degree of privilege all her life. However, although her background pushed her very obviously (her father, a stockbroker and her mother, a former marketing manager, moved their family from Pennsylvania to Tennessee, so that Swift could work Music Row ), he was also a funny albatross. Since the start of his career, Swift has had a kind of frantic ambition, which has allowed critics to dismiss him as a type of high-performance cheerleader, rather than a visionary, scholar, or mogul. Swift is right to be frustrated with this – this is another blunt example of how even women who cut near patriarchal restrictions can be punished for their victories.

“Miss Americana” reframes Swift’s thirst for validation as almost pathological. “I wish I didn’t feel like there was a better version of me out there,” she says. The film opens with her showing the camera her first newspapers, a pile of notebooks in shades of pink and purple, some with tiny locks. At one point, says Swift, she used a pen and ink to write. At thirteen, she scrawled “my life, my career, my dream, my reality” on one cover. She described her early ideology as “doing the right thing, doing the right thing”, which may sound admirable but quickly became punitive. (Swift identifies as Christian in the film, but his idea of ​​kindness has less to do with morality than with the overwhelming demands of late capitalism – for Swift, kindness is primarily synonymous with commercial success.)

Swift is certainly not exceptional in his desire for approval, but his life unfolded on an unprecedented scale. In one scene, the camera follows her as she prepares to appear on stage at one of the stops on her “Reputation” tour. She is standing on a platform, and someone lifts a glitter hood over her head. A barrier slowly separates, and suddenly Swift faces an arena full of people who completely lose their heads. It’s hard to imagine what it would be like to watch this kind of hysterical and restless energy, especially alone. When I looked at her, I felt neither envy nor curiosity, just terror.

Swift is sincere about its gradual decline in eating disorders. “There is always a standard of beauty that you don’t meet,” she says. “It’s just fucking impossible.” She turned her perfectionism to her own body and, for a while, made a complete list of everything she would consume in a day. “There are so many diet blogs that tell you this is what you need to do,” she says. Sometimes when she saw an unflattering photo of herself, she said, she just stopped eating. She is also punitive when her album “Reputation” does not win any Grammy Awards nomination in the main categories. “It’s good,” she said to her publicist. “I just need to make a better album.” Later, on the set of the clip for “ME!”, The first single from “Lover”, Swift and the director of the video, Dave Meyers, play a take of the set. “My face is really slamming,” says Swift. (Meyers, for his part, seems deeply uncomfortable with the remark.)

“Miss Americana” contains enough revealing little details to make Swift seem stranger and more human than it usually does. She admits that she didn’t try a burrito until the mid-twenties. She throws ice cubes into her white wine. She will pour a generous pile of Temptations brand treats directly onto her kitchen table. But the most moving part of the film follows his decision to denounce Marsha Blackburn, the Tennessee Republican who ran in the Senate during the 2018 mid-term elections. Swift’s interest in politics is serious and passionate, even if she receives an absurd rejection from her management team, a pair of sagging older gentlemen and her father. “Does Bob Hope do it?” Bing Crosby does it? “He asks, approving the political candidates.

Of course, Swift’s apolitical position also hurt her. While deliberating, Wilson cuts images of the Dixie Chicks who were villains for denouncing the war in Iraq in 2003, but the juxtaposition seems sneaky: when “Miss Americana” started filming, fifteen years had passed , and the world was now completely different. In addition, Swift is no longer a country star, nor dependent on country radio; pop stars regularly make bold political statements without negative fan reaction. In the end, in an Instagram post, Swift encouraged subscribers to register to vote, and wrote that “the record for Blackburn in Congress scares and terrifies me.” Blackburn has always won, and Swift’s career has not suffered from its disclosure – even Trump’s response to his position was soft. When a reporter asked the president about Swift’s comments, he first seemed to ignore what she said, and then joked, “I like Taylor’s music about twenty-five percent less now. “

On “The Man”, a song from “Lover”, Swift wonders how simpler her life could be and how differently her job would be received if she was born male. (For the grammarians among us, the most painful moment of the whole film is when Swift and one of its producers, Joel Little, methodically elaborate the refrain of the song, and Swift begins to guess its own formulation: “If i ‘was a man,’ she says, then stops. ‘If I were a man?’ Little one, who also doesn’t seem to quite know which way is right, just nods.) it’s always a pleasure to watch Swift work, and to see the joy spreading across her face as she explores a verse or melody. Each time she finishes a song, she seems to regard it with real wonder. Swift has never allowed outdoor cameras in the studio with her before, and choosing to let Wilson film her while she works seems like the right way to reveal something true about who she is and what she is. In the end, it’s much more interesting. t that any acceptance speech, red carpet interview or paparazzi photo. It’s beautiful.

