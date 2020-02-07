advertisement

Selena Gomez shone at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

The singer of “Lose You to Love Me” chose a strapless, pink dress by Patou with cape sleeves and tied bows. She also brought a Robert Coin ring and earrings from the brand.

Selena Gomez at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, February 6.

advertisement

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at the metallic platform sandals by Selena Gomez

CREDIT: Splash News

The 27-year-old gave her ensemble a little shine with her peep-toes from Aquazzura. The platform sandals from La Di Da have a huge 5-inch heel and an almost 2-inch dual-tone platform. They have silver and gold straps over the toe and a thin, matching ankle strap. You can buy the style for $ 782 at farfetch.com.

Aquazura La Di Da Plateau sandals.

CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Also present at the awards was the legendary singer Kelly Clarkson, who opted for a completely black look. Her ensemble included a long-sleeved latex midi dress and a set of matching platform ankle boots with square tips.

Clarkson attended the event instead of her stylist Candice Lambert McAndrews, who won the stylist of the year award.

Kelly Clarkson at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, February 6.

CREDIT: Splash News

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more of Selena Gomez’s best moments on the red carpet.

Want more?

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston prove that these fashion staples are always that way

Selena Gomez channels in 60s style in mini dress with silver sandals on Jimmy Fallon

Selena Gomez makes this big color trend in a pants suit + Architectural Heels in NYC

advertisement