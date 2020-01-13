advertisement

Much has been said in Selena Gomez’s final hours. And it is that a controversy has been sparked in the United conditions and in social networks after a chance encounter with the singer Hailey Baldwin in a restaurant.

The two went to dinner with their respective friends at separate tables, and many have criticized Justin Bieber Woman for chance. Some people point out that it wasn’t exactly the result of a coincidence.

And of course Selena decided to solve the problem in her social networks with a comment. Among other things, because many have attacked Madison beer, a friend of the two, for dinner Hailey,

“It is disgusting to read all of this. Nothing was intended. I am very disappointed that people express themselves in this way. I have known Madison since childhood and I have seen her grow up to be the woman who she is now, there is no problem, ”says Selena.

Perhaps that is why many followers of the singer have chosen to have an adorable photo of selena, A picture in which the American appears without a single drop of make-up and with a very hairy dog ​​who has triggered all kinds of comments on social networks.

The vast majority of them are more than positive: ” How cute is this girl “” It is still as natural as ever. “” Don’t take care of Selena, focus on yours and spend time with your loved ones and pets having hair “ or” I don’t know if I like the dog or she … both are very cute Are some of the many comments in this regard.

We will see if the controversy about the famous meeting in Selena and Hailey There will be less in the next few hours. They with their statement and their fans with this photo do everything to make it possible.

