Selena Gomez is about to release her new album. It will be the first album to be released since then revival, last published 2015,

A project that Gomez has already released several singles on social networks. The celebrity has been warming the atmosphere for weeks. And as expected, they were a complete success.

Selena Gómez is already sweeping her new job

Lose to love you is already accumulating 207 million views on Youtube alone while Now look at her was viewed 127 million times, And only on the free video platform. And it’s the fact that they top the lists of the most listened to and consumed singles every week.

It will be another step for the Texans to get back to normal because they have had a kidney transplant and have ended their relationship Justin Bieber, The other demonstration that Selena is back was her appearance in American Music Awards (AMAs), where she offered two performances.

Escapedita in Hawaii

And while selena is preparing for the release of the new album, in which the singer has relaxed Hawaii with her own, from where she gave us a few snapshots to highlight.

Especially the one in which she shows her new tattoo and which we could already see in the AMAs, An engraving from hands in prayer position, which carries a rosary and has a lot to do with the most difficult time of her life.

Selena Gomez on a beach in Hawaii this week

Some photos that her haters took advantage of to indicate that there was another time when she had a better physique, considering that she is considered a “scandalous belly”.

