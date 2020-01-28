advertisement

They both left the saga that was their relationship from 2011 to 2018, and Justin Bieber has since married Hailey Baldwin.

However, it seems that his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is still struggling with the fallout.

The pop star, whose recent single “ Lose You to Love Me ” was widely believed to be about Bieber, has now alleged that she suffered “ emotional abuse ” from her hands.

In an interview with NPR, she said that she “found strength” in the pain she felt after the end of their relationship. “It is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,” she said. “And I am not disrespectful, I feel that I have been the victim of certain abuses.”

The interviewer asked her if she wanted to talk about emotional abuse and she replied, “Yes. I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. “

She added: “Even if I certainly don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel the strongest I have ever felt and that I have found a way to go through it with as much grace as possible. “

About ‘Lose You to Love Me’, she said, “It’s not a hate song; it’s a song that says – I had something beautiful and I would never deny it was It was very difficult and I am I am convinced it was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I go in a whole different chapter. “

Bieber – who has just announced details of his own album ‘Changes’ – has not commented on Gomez’s allegations.

