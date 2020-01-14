advertisement

The images of the American singer that blow up social networks

Selena Gomez has left her followers open-mouthed again. The American singer is a trend topic again this year United conditions, And it is a video of the singer in the famous Jimmy Fallon program, one of the most watched on American television, has generated many comments on social networks.

In fact, it is very common that every time selena In the famous presenter’s show, the broadcasters turn to her. However, these images have gone one step further.

Video by Selena Gomez

advertisement

Among other things, because Selena has returned to fall into one of the program’s pitfalls. And it is common for every single guest who goes through the program to undergo a test that must theoretically be uncomfortable for them.

, @ selenagomez & Jimmy almost lose it while unwittingly touching mealworms in Can You Feel It? #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/UfeKvxteqS

– Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 14, 2020

In this case, this test was one of the most fun for the audience and mostly embarrassing for the protagonists. And that’s it selena and Jimmy had to put their hand in a container in which they didn’t know what was inside.

The “surprise” was neither more nor less than worms. A funny scene, especially when the two noticed what they were playing, which caused a lot of comments on the networks. Every single one of them is very positive for the singer.

And it seems that Selena’s natural and fun character is what American fans like the most. ” I love watching Selena having fun. “” The best thing is that there are no fakes. “” His chemistry with Jimmy is more than obvious, and that makes her visits very fun “or “What a poor disgust … at least she took it in a good mood Are some of the many comments on this.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrJ2ZPJvKG0 (/ embed)

We’ll see what awaits us selena at the next visit in Stand out Show. Of course, it will be difficult to overcome this funny moment.

advertisement