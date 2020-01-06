advertisement

There are only 4 days left before Selena Gomez’s new record project is released worldwide, which has her fans really excited, after waiting for almost 5 years.

And, as part of the countdown of the same, the famous singer has given a peculiar postcard of her, dressed inside a tub with a completely soaked and transparent white blouse, so much so that she can see the tattoos on her skin.

“People can transform themselves from people you know to people you don’t. # 5díasparaRare ”wrote the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ in the publication of her social networks.

Gomez started the countdown a couple of days ago, starting on day 7, with phrases that are probably fragments of the new singles that will surprise everyone next January 10.

Fragments like the one that could be heard in the trailer of her ex, Justin Bieber, where he dedicates a hurtful line to Selena, perhaps as revenge for the song she released, saying she needed to hate him to love herself.

