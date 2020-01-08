advertisement

Selena Gomez appeared on Instagram with two photographs in sepia tones. With the two of them, she is lying down and apparently resting. In the last picture, however, she can be seen without a bra, while she is wearing a white top, which somehow transparently shows the absence of the garment.

In addition to the photo, which has seen half a million times in less than half an hour, the young woman wrote: “You may not be the one, but you look fun. # 3DaysToRare. “

In the previous picture, she doesn’t see the camera, but exposes her face to more light without seeing the rest of her body. Two million likes were reached with this picture yesterday. And her message shows a count again: “I think you’re a little crazy … and not the good one, baby. # 4DaysToRare.”

The weekend that just happened shared an album showing it on a yacht to get the New Year off. Received more than six million likes for this post.

It should be noted that “Rare” will be the name of her new album, for which she is preparing a big party to justify the release.

