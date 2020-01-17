advertisement

Selena Gomez shocked her fans with her lip augmentation they are divine!

The beloved American artist Selena Gomez made it clear to us that she doesn’t hesitate to do so in terms of changes in appearance.

Last year 2019 was a year in which the artist was reborn from the ashes after the separation from her ex-boyfriend due to the severe depression she fell into in 2018 Justin Bieber and because of everything the singer and actress had to pass, she was seen more determined to change in all its facets.

In addition, the young American singer surprised her fans with the enlargement of her lips, where they can be perceived as meatier. For this reason, many of their fans have not stopped talking about it. This topic not only gave rise to discussions in the last year, but also introduced the world of make-up.

Even though Selena Gomez didn’t confirm or deny anything about a cosmetic operation, we found that she has incredible lips, on which of course she looks with a very eye-catching color in this photo.

We look adorable every day and can see that Selena Gomez, (As the title of the photo says) is a new image of empowerment, strength and determination.

