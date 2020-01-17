advertisement

If there is one name that has made a lot of headlines in the pink press and social media in the past few weeks, it is Selena Gomez. While it is true that everything the singer does or says is controversial at every moment, various factors make her one of the most sought-after tricks of the past few days.

One of them was the chance encounter of the singer with Hailey Baldwin, the wife of her former Justin Beaver, in a restaurant.

A meeting that brought queue Hailey Having dinner exactly with one of them Selena best friends, which caused many to criticize them on the networks. It was that bad Gomez had to go through a network statement explaining that she had no problem with either.

advertisement

Selena Gomez’s new tattoo

But maybe there has been more to tell in the last few days than the release of Selena new album, Rare, A job that, although it is true that there are already several advanced topics, many expect.

Among other things, because there are already many who claim that it is the most mature, intimate and personal work by the American singer. An album that will always remain in your memory. And eye on the skin too.

And as we saw in a video released on social media in the past few hours, the singer decided to tattoo the name of her new album right under her ear on her neck.

A new tattoo that, as expected, has triggered a lot of reactions in social networks. All of course more than positive. ” You can tell it’s a very important album for her. “” I love it “,” Brutal “,” An album that she will never forget. “or” A very pretty tattoo ”Are some of them.

advertisement