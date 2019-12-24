advertisement

As much as Selena Gomez remains one of the most-visited celebrities on social networks, the attitude and relationship that the singer likes to platforms Twitter or Instagram have changed a lot lately.

Between things, because it was the networks that led in part Selena too Enter a depressive and anxiety phase that was very pronounced some time ago. So much so that he decided to get away from them, go to a psychiatric clinic, and go on therapy for a few months.

He then returned to be “another Selena”, as many of his followers emphasize. The change was physical (somewhat increased), but above all mentally and emotionally. Now selena accepts itself as it is and they are not aware of the constant media pressure to which it is always exposed.

For this reason, we have recently seen what the nature of the publications is Gómez hangs in their networks has nothing to do with what was hanging before. The sensual photo sessions and the models, in which I left very, very little to the imagination, have passed into a better life.

But as much as she chose this path (something that is more than logical considering how bad it was in earlier times), her followers continue to maintain very sensual images selena,

And from time to time they spread them back through the networks. In this case you have selected an image in which Gomez exudes a lot of sensuality with a certain artistic charisma. A photo where we see the singer as we drop a towel.

And of course his faithful have done nothing but fill positive forums and networks through which the picture in question is already flowing. ” How beautiful this woman is. “” If you don’t have to teach anything to be very sensual, “” I love the tenderness that results “or” Selena is and always will be a diva. “They are just a few of the many comments on this point.

