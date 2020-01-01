advertisement

Selena Gomez knows very well that she has one of the most loyal fan clubs in the world. Unlike other celebrities who have a lot of support like selena Gomez could see how tough and mature theirs are.

And it wasn’t just some who, at Selena’s worst moment when she came to a psychiatric clinic, indicated that they would always support her, regardless of her mental health.

And so it was. Although the change of singer has been on a physical level ” very animal Lately, every one of their followers has given their full support. Besides, in this regard, it may be Selena’s moment of fullness.

advertisement

Image by Selena Gomez

While this physical change has led to many accusers on the networks and critics on the forums, she knows very well that neglecting this type of controversy has been one of the best decisions she has made in her life.

Gomez no longer thinks about what they are going to say and whether their image matches what is expected of them. Now she lives her own life, surrounded by people who are not toxic and who support her as she is.

Of course, no matter how 100 percent they are with her in this new phase of her life, her most loyal followers remember her from time to time Old Selena , And they have done so now that this decade is coming to an end.

And they did it with a picture in which we can see the singer with a very sensual model, in which in fact she leaves very, very little to the imagination. A photo that of course only a few will forget.

advertisement