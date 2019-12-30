advertisement

While Selena Gomez performed a new tattoo when she was on stage for the first time in years, internet users were thrilled!

Finally passed a course? Yes, for many years the pretty brunette seems to have had trouble forgetting the artist I do not care, They have separated and reassembled very often since their first meeting. But her break now seems definitive now that the young man married Hailey Baldwin last year. While Selena Gomez was destroyed by her love affair with Justin Bieber, according to an expert in body language, the singer appeared when she appeared in the 2019 America Music Awards, And if it went unnoticed at first, some Internet users noticed a detail.

So the drawing shows palm trees praying surrounded by a rosary. Selena Gomez is tattooed on her thigh and has revealed her existence to her fans through a photo on Instagram. However, some followers could not help but notice that he was similar to what his ex had on his ankle. The only difference? There is no rosary! Is there really a connection anyway? Probably not, since it is known that the two young people have a very close relationship with religion. It could only be a coincidence. Pending further information, we would like to give you our favorite Christmas stars here.

