advertisement

The singer expresses her feelings about her uniqueness after the break with Justin Bieber

At just 27 years old Selena Gomez has experienced very complicated and delicate moments. Nevertheless, she proved that she has all the strength and has emerged victorious from all trials that have been put in her way.

You can remember that Selena Gomez is one of the most popular artists worldwide, Her musical career has made her love millions of fans. In addition, thanks to the controversial romance with the Canadian Justin Bieber, the artist’s private life always remained in the eye of the storm.

advertisement

The interpreter of “The heart wants what it wants “Said recently that it was difficult to break away from her partner who lived for so many years while looking for a kidney transplant for lupus, which led to depression and anxiety that I suffered from

“It was disgusting in the first year, I thought:” I just want to hug, I just want to see and forget something. “But now it feels good. Now she feels incredible,” was the admission Selena Gomezwho was admitted to a psychiatric center in 2018 due to an emotional crisis after removing the intravenous lines that had been placed due to a drop in white blood cells.

advertisement