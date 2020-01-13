advertisement

Their album “Rare” is expected to debut at # 1 in the US, but why not gain more momentum?

That seems to be Selena Gomez’s mindset appearing on Monday as an interview guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She also takes part in a game “Can You Feel It?”.

In addition to the new album, the Gomez visit offers support for the new film “Dolittle”. She speaks a giraffe in the film.

advertisement

The episode was pre-recorded and also includes a chat with popular actor Charlie Hunnam. Stormzy later ended the show with his US television debut.

The episode will air on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET / PT. This is followed by photos of the recording and a preview of Gomez’s interview. Additional clips will be posted below upon availability (update: they are now available):

, @ selenagomez unveils the title of an unpublished song, while #Rare! More with @selenagomez on #FallonTonight! pic.twitter.com/sgm2TOglPB

– Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 14, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrJ2ZPJvKG0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBnAPC6v9nw (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7TCzxOS6H4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHl5dRe0ze4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ax3tpkmv4XA (/ embed)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1186 – Pictured: (from left) Selena Gomez and presenter Jimmy Fallon at “Can You Feel It?” On January 13, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1186 – Pictured: Selena Gomez during “Can You Feel It?” January 13, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1186 – Pictured: (lr) Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1186 – Pictured: (from left) Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1186 – Pictured: (from left) Actor Charlie Hunnam during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1186 – Picture d: ( lr) Actor Charlie Hunnam during an interview with presenter Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 – (Photo by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TODAY SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – episode 1186 – Pictured: Musical guest Stormzy performs on January 13, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC) THE TONE HT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON – Episode 1186 – Pictured: The musical guest Stormzy appears on January 13, 2020 – (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

advertisement