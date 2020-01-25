advertisement

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston show that friendship and fashion can span generations.

Earlier this week, the singer and Puma ambassador accompanied her colleague to an interview on the Ellen Show. Both women wore timeless fashionable braces – simple black dresses and strappy sandals.

While talking about her last album, “Rare”, Gomez wore a figure-hugging khaite dress with shoulders, long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a midi length.

advertisement

Aniston also wore a timeless, sleeveless V-neck dress with a medium length. The 50-year-old star from The Morning Show enhanced her look with a pair of black platform sandals. The shoes had a high heel and a crisscross detail and a thin ankle strap on the front of the shoe.

Again, Gomez opted for a more contemporary version of Aniston’s look and wore a pair of black, minimalist sandals. These silhouettes showed a thin strap over the toe and around the ankle. The sandals had gold trimmings on the straps and a rectangular gold plate in the middle of the toe strap, creating a glamorous and trendy ensemble.

The duo has definitely influenced each other’s wardrobes over the years. Recently, for the premiere of “Dolittle”, Gomez wore a pair of platform pumps decorated with Miu Miu crystals in a silhouette similar to the sandals Aniston wore for the show. In addition, Aniston wore a toned, timeless repetition of the sandals, these Christian Louboutin pumps that Gomez wore for Ellen’s interview.

advertisement