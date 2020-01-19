advertisement

Action between Wakiso Giants FC and Onduparaka FC on Sunday. (PHOTO / Wakiso Giants)

Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakissha

Sunday, 19-01-2020

WAKISO – Wakiso Giants FC recorded their first victory under Livingstone Mbabazi on Sunday.

The Purple Sharks have been winless since Mbabazi took over but defeated Onupupaka FC 1-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakissha.

Forward Viane Sekajugo scored the game’s only goal two minutes before the mandatory break.

The former Onuparaka player was quickest to react after Karim Ndugwa’s effort left the post, to bring home what later turns out to be the winner.

Earlier today, Wakiso captain of the day Hassan Ssenyonjo forced Onduparaka goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa to a curling free kick.

Wingman Emmanuel Mutebi failed to connect properly with an Ayub Kisalita cross.

Onduparaka got the upper hand too much but was unable to capitalize.

Kadafi Wahab was denied by a free kick before the effort of Ezra Bida was saved by Derrick Emukule.

Julius Malingumu headed widely on a Bida cross at the end of the competition, because Onduparaka failed to restore purity.

Wakiso’s victory brings them to 23 points in 18 games. They are now climbing to 8th position on the newspaper.

For Onduparaka, they are now 6th with 27 points.

How the two teams started

Wakiso Giants FC

Derrick Emukule (Gk), Hassan Wasswa, Ramathan Kateregga, Swaibu Mudde, Alex Komakech, Ivan Ssebuguzi, Hassan Ssenyonjo (C), Amos Muwonge, Ayub Kisalita, Viane Ssekajugo, Karim Nduggwa

Onduparaka FC

Yusuf Wasswa (Gk), Rashid Okocha, Alex Gasper, Paul Dumba, Dennis Andama, Hassan Muhammad, Rajab Kakooza, Kadhafi Wahab (C), Ezra Bida, Joel Jangayembe, Julius Maliangumu

