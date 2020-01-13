advertisement

Virender Sehwag described the ICC’s plan to shorten test cricket to four days as “A fish out of the water is a dead fish” and claimed that innovation should not mean tinkering with the soul of the format.

Sehwag held the “MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture” at the annual BCCI Awards on Sunday evening and relied on some classic Hindi idioms to clarify the point that innovation in the longest form should stop at day / night games.

“Chaar din ki chandni hoti hai, test match nahi …” fish) “, he said in his inimitable style.

“We can do a day-night cricket test. If there is a day-night test, people may come to watch the game after office. But innovations should take place within five days. They shouldn’t be shortened, “he explained.

The ICC will consider the proposal to make test cricket four-day at its March Cricket Committee meeting. So far, however, the feedback has been largely critical as current and past players like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and Ian Botham ridiculed the plan.

Sehwag called Test Cricket a lasting romance and said it was the waiting game that made the format charming.

“I’ve always welcomed change, but 5-day test cricket is a romance. Bowler tries to get the batsman out by building a square. Batsman tries to win by building an innings … The field player in panties waits for the ball like a man in love waits all day for his lover’s yes, “he said.

At the same time, the former opener said that he was not entirely averse to innovation.

“… the number on the jersey etc. is fine, but the diaper and 5-day cricket should only be changed if they are dirty.” I don’t think there are any problems with test cricket. It is a 142-year-old young man who is as fit as today’s Indian team. It has a soul and the age of that soul should not be shortened, ”he explained.

According to Sehwag, the format has delivered regular results, and dawn games cannot be the basis for changing the basic structure of the format.

“In the past five years, 31 games have been drawn from 223 tests. 13 percent, much more than our GDP. In the past 10 years, only 83 games out of 533 have been played, ie; 19 percent, ”he said when he broke down the house.

Another issue that Sehwag raised was the behavior of the players on the field. The 41-year-old said abuse is troublesome because teenagers who watch TV tend to imitate their heroes.

“Children can read what a player says on their lips these days. Switching off the stump microphone is not a solution. Perhaps it is a solution to define certain limits and stick to them. A healthy joke without being offensive makes test cricket interesting, ”he said.

Sehwag considered his connection with the late former captain Pataudi, in whose memory the lecture has been given since 2013, and said the advice of the stylish batsman was useful at a very crucial point in his career.

“I had a very close relationship with him. When I met him for the first time in 2005/06, I asked him:” You saw me play a lot, what should I improve in my game? “He only told me one thing:” If you hit, you’re far from the ball, if you stay close, you won’t get out.

“I had never given advice. But I followed his advice and did a lot of runs in test cricket. The credit goes to him, ”recalls the batsman with more than 16,000 test and ODI runs.

“If I had to compare him to someone, I would compare him to Mahabharats Krishna. If he (Krishna) hadn’t been there, Pandavas would not have won. He changed the way we played test cricket. He was the first captain to do so won overseas. If he hadn’t been there, India might have needed more time to win abroad. “

