advertisement

Former opener Virender Sehwag questioned the Indian team’s decision to test Rishabh Pant during the ongoing T20 International series in New Zealand on Saturday.

Pant hasn’t played since the series kicked off against Australia in Mumbai, where he suffered a concussion near the end of India’s innings when he tried to get a Pat Cummins bouncer.

READ|

India targets rare T20 whitewash against New Zealand

advertisement

“Rishabh Pant was left out, how will he collect points? If you put Sachin Tendulkar on the bench as well, he won’t get any runs. If you think he’s a winner, why don’t you play him? Because it is not consistent? Sehwag asked.

“In our time, the captain always spoke to the player (in question). Now I don’t know if Virat Kohli is doing the same or not. I am not part of team building. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to the Asia Cup as captain, he always spoke to all the players, ”Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

READ|

Shardul Thakur shines before the T20 World Championship when it matters

Even Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is sometimes considered one of the largest skippers in India, failed to communicate with his teammates, Sehwag emphasized.

“When MS Dhoni in Australia said the first three were slow players, we were never asked or consulted. We learned about the media. He said at the press conference, but not at the team meeting, that we were slow folders, ”said Sehwag, referring to the 2012 CB series in Australia.

“At the team meeting, there was talk of having to play Rohit Sharma, who is new, so there will be a rotation policy. If the same thing happens now, that’s wrong,” he added.

advertisement