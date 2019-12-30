advertisement

30 December 2019 Jake Richardson

Since the Segway personal transporter debuted in 2001, the Segway product line has been considerably expanded with offers such as a children’s bicycle, scooters, a go-kart, electric skates and a wheel. This year the company is launching two new electric dirt bikes in the first months of 2020.

The two new bikes are the X160 and X260. The X160 is the smaller with 17-inch wheels. It has a predicted range of 65 km (40.4 miles) and a top speed of 50 km / h (31 mph). Priced at $ 3,000, it costs $ 1,500 less than the larger, more powerful X260 with a price tag of $ 4,500. The range of this dirt bike is 120-75 miles (120 km) and has a top speed of around 46 mph (74 km / h).

The most powerful, the X260, has a 5 kw motor. Segway says this dirt bike can accelerate from 50 to 50 km / h in about 4 seconds. A full charge can be completed in 4 hours and the batteries can be changed to allow longer driving sessions.

Most dirt bikes currently run on gas. Gas engines produce exhaust gases with greenhouse gases and air pollution that is harmful to human health. Dirt bikes are usually not for practical use on streets, highways and motorways to and from work or to pick up groceries. They are usually used for off-road fun such as trail and dune riding, mud making, and so on. They can also be used for some fieldwork, such as on farms or ranches.

Gas-powered dirt bikes are also often loud, so there is a problem with noise. If you have ever been near an area where people are riding on them, the noise can be annoying. If dirt engines are run on gas in national parks, state parks or provincial parks where wild animals are present, the noise nuisance can drive wild animals far away and disrupt their normal movements. When this happens, they may not be able to forage or sleep that easily. They can also get unnaturally stressed.

Driving an electric dirt bike produces no direct greenhouse gas emissions and no noise pollution. Depending on where you are and how you charge an electric vehicle, some greenhouse gas emissions may be produced. Many utility companies receive electricity from coal and natural gas combustion plants. However, there are some states, such as Oregon and Washington, that produce a lot of electricity from hydropower. The California energy mix includes hydro, solar, wind and geothermal energy. So if you use an electric dirt bike in these states, CO2 emissions are much lower than on a gas dirt bike. If a gas engine has a two-stroke engine, the emissions are even higher than those of four-stroke engines.

The toxic emissions and noise pollution from gas engines are the reason why these new electric motocross engines are important.

